Steelers owner Rooney to head compensation committee

September 23, 2019 7:26 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II will chair the NFL’s compensation committee, which among other things negotiates the salary of top league executives, including Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Rooney replaces Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who stepped down in May, and will serve for one year.

Also on the compensation group will be Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill, new to the committee; Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft; and New York Giants co-owner John Mara. Rooney, Kraft and Mara are among the most influential of the 32 team owners.

Those five owners are selected by their peers. Two years ago, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opposed the agreement with Goodell on his salary. Jones is not part of the current committee makeup.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

