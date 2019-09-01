Listen Live Sports

Steelers sign CB Joe Haden to new 3-year contract

September 1, 2019
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Haden is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The veteran cornerback and the team have agreed to a new three-year, $32 million contract that will keep Haden in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season. Haden was in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with Pittsburgh after being released by the Cleveland Browns on the eve of the 2017 season.

“Letssss Goooo!!!” Haden posted on Instagram late Sunday night. “So glad we got the deal done! On to week 1! Locked IN!!”

The 30-year-old has resurrected his career with the Steelers, becoming the team’s top cornerback while helping an inexperienced secondary find its footing. Haden has played 26 games across two seasons for Pittsburgh, with one interception and 19 passes defensed. He did not play in the preseason as a precaution due to an ankle injury.

The two-time Pro Bowler said last week the injury would not prevent him from playing in Pittsburgh’s season opener at New England on Sept. 8.

More AP NFL: www.apnews.com/NFL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

