Stetson downs Louisiana College 58-13 in opener

September 7, 2019 9:43 pm
 
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Gaven DeDilippo threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Jareem Wescott caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and Stetson cashed in on turnovers to beat Division III member Louisiana College 58-13 on Saturday in its season opener.

Alex Picirilli ran for two TDs, including a 65-yard romp around left end, and each of the Hatters’ three interceptions led to points.

Jamieson Craske intercepted a Landon Lalonde pass on the Wildcats’ opening drive, setting up Westcott’s 4-yard TD run. Westcott caught a screen pass from DeFilippo and ran it down the sideline 17 yards to make it 14-0 and Dwight Lawrence’s interception of a Lalonde pass set up Jonny Messina’s 26-yard field goal.

Louisiana College scored in the second quarter after Tylon Cooper recovered a fumble on a punt return, and Lalonde hit Zion Williams on a slant pattern for a 22-yard score three plays later.

DeFilippo scored on a 2-yard run, and his 39-yard scoring pass to Justin Jordan made it 31-7 at halftime.

