Storm-Mercury, Box

September 4, 2019 12:06 am
 
SEATTLE (82)

Canada 4-12 2-2 10, Clark 7-9 0-0 17, Howard 9-19 2-2 22, Loyd 5-9 0-0 11, Russell 4-8 0-0 8, Langhorne 0-5 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-3 0-0 3, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 2-5 0-0 6, Zellous 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 34-74 5-5 82.

PHOENIX (70)

B.Turner 4-6 2-2 10, Bonner 3-6 0-0 7, Griner 11-19 0-0 22, Mitchell 0-4 1-1 1, Taurasi 1-4 2-2 4, Carson 1-3 1-4 4, Cunningham 1-1 3-4 5, January 3-8 1-2 9, Little 1-3 1-1 3, Lyttle 1-1 0-0 2, Y.Turner 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 27-59 12-18 70.

Seattle 25 25 22 10—82
Phoenix 18 17 17 18—70

3-Point Goals_Seattle 9-23 (Clark 3-5, Whitcomb 2-4, Howard 2-6, Loyd 1-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-2, Zellous 0-1, Canada 0-1, Langhorne 0-2), Phoenix 4-15 (January 2-3, Carson 1-1, Bonner 1-2, Y.Turner 0-2, Taurasi 0-3, Mitchell 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 32 (Howard 12), Phoenix 30 (Griner 7). Assists_Seattle 23 (Canada 10), Phoenix 21 (Griner, January 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 16, Phoenix 13. A_8,724 (18,422).

