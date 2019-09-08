Listen Live Sports

Storm-Wings, Box

September 8, 2019 6:01 pm
 
SEATTLE (78)

Canada 4-9 0-0 8, Clark 2-7 0-0 5, Howard 8-16 5-5 22, Loyd 5-8 2-2 16, Russell 3-5 1-1 7, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Langhorne 6-11 0-0 13, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Paris 0-0 2-2 2, Whitcomb 1-1 1-1 4, Zellous 0-3 1-4 1. Totals 29-63 12-15 78.

DALLAS (64)

Davis 2-5 2-2 7, Gray 2-7 0-0 5, Harrison 6-14 0-0 12, Johnson 1-6 1-2 3, Ogunbowale 7-19 10-12 25, Anigwe 1-2 0-0 2, Gustafson 2-7 0-0 4, McCarty-Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Samuelson 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 23-67 13-16 64.

Seattle 24 20 18 16—78
Dallas 14 12 14 24—64

3-Point Goals_Seattle 8-22 (Loyd 4-6, Whitcomb 1-1, Clark 1-3, Howard 1-3, Langhorne 1-4, Canada 0-1, Zellous 0-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-2), Dallas 5-17 (McCarty-Williams 1-1, Davis 1-2, Gray 1-2, Samuelson 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-3, Gustafson 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 35 (Howard 9), Dallas 30 (Harrison 8). Assists_Seattle 19 (Zellous, Canada 5), Dallas 11 (Ogunbowale 5). Total Fouls_Seattle 18, Dallas 15. Technicals_Harrison, Dallas coach Wings (Defensive three second). A_5,910 (7,000).

