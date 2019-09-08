Sun-Fever, Box

CONNECTICUT (76)

A.Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, J.Jones 3-8 3-4 12, J.Thomas 2-6 0-0 5, Stricklen 3-7 0-0 8, Williams 3-10 2-2 8, B.Jones 5-14 4-5 14, Banham 1-3 2-2 5, Hiedeman 2-4 2-5 7, Holmes 2-7 4-4 8, Tuck 2-7 3-5 7. Totals 24-71 20-27 76.

INDIANA (104)

Burke 4-7 0-1 10, Dupree 5-7 0-0 10, K.Mitchell 13-18 3-3 38, McCowan 7-9 3-6 17, Wheeler 4-9 2-2 14, Achonwa 1-7 2-4 4, Kea 0-0 0-0 0, Laney 2-6 1-3 5, Mavunga 2-2 2-2 6, McCall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-65 13-21 104.

Connecticut 20 19 20 17— 76 Indiana 23 25 23 33—104

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 8-23 (J.Jones 3-4, Stricklen 2-6, Hiedeman 1-1, J.Thomas 1-3, Banham 1-3, Holmes 0-1, Williams 0-2, Tuck 0-3), Indiana 15-26 (K.Mitchell 9-13, Wheeler 4-6, Burke 2-4, Achonwa 0-1, Laney 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 36 (B.Jones 10), Indiana 40 (McCowan 9). Assists_Connecticut 19 (Williams 4), Indiana 26 (Laney 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 21, Indiana 20. A_5,451 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.