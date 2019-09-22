Sun-Sparks, Box

CONNECTICUT (78)

A.Thomas 1-6 0-0 2, C.Williams 8-19 1-3 17, J.Jones 2-5 0-0 4, J.Thomas 11-14 2-2 29, Stricklen 0-3 2-2 2, B.Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Banham 0-2 0-0 0, Hiedeman 2-3 2-2 8, Holmes 1-6 1-2 3, Plaisance 2-4 0-0 5, Tuck 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 31-71 8-11 78.

LOS ANGELES (56)

Gray 3-13 1-1 7, N.Ogwumike 7-15 3-3 17, Parker 2-6 0-2 4, R.Williams 0-5 1-2 1, Ruffin-Pratt 2-5 0-0 4, A.Jones 3-7 1-2 8, Beard 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, C.Ogwumike 1-4 2-2 4, Mabrey 1-3 0-0 3, Vadeeva 0-6 0-0 0, Wiese 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 23-75 8-12 56.

Connecticut 14 26 23 15—78 Los Angeles 11 21 12 12—56

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 8-25 (J.Thomas 5-8, Hiedeman 2-3, Plaisance 1-3, C.Williams 0-1, Tuck 0-1, Holmes 0-3, Stricklen 0-3, J.Jones 0-3), Los Angeles 2-21 (Mabrey 1-2, A.Jones 1-2, Parker 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-2, Ruffin-Pratt 0-2, R.Williams 0-3, Vadeeva 0-3, Wiese 0-3, Gray 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 44 (C.Williams 13), Los Angeles 34 (N.Ogwumike, Brown 6). Assists_Connecticut 24 (A.Thomas 6), Los Angeles 11 (Gray 4). Total Fouls_Connecticut 16, Los Angeles 10. A_4,000 (4,000).

