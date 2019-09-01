Sunday’s NFL Transactions

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed DL Jonathan Bullard off waivers from Chicago, OL Justin Murray off waivers from Oakland, CB Kevin Peterson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams, OL Brett Toth off waivers from Philadelphia and S Charles Washington off waivers from Detroit. Released RB T.J. Logan and LBs Pete Robertson and Tanner Vallejo.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Christian Blake, S Chris Cooper, QB Danny Etling, OL Sean Harlow, DE Austin Larkin, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and DT Justin Zimmer to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB De’Lance Turner, CB Maurice Canady, WR Antoine Wesley, WR Sean Modster, OL Marcus Applefield, OL R.J. Prince, TE Charles Scarff, DE Zach Sieler, DE Aaron Adeoye and LB Donald Payne to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed TE Jason Croom on IR. Re-signed S Kurt Coleman. Signed TE Nate Becker, DE Eddie Yarbrough, CB Cam Lewis, OL Erik Magnuson, WR Duke Williams, DT Kyle Peko and RB Christian Wade to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed off waivers WR Ray-Ray McCloud off waivers from Buffalo, WR Brandon Zylstra off waivers from Minnesota and DB Natrell Jamerson off waivers from Green Bay. Released WR Torrey Smith. Waived RB Elijah Holyfield and CB Kevon Seymour. Signed S Quin Blanding, G Rishard Cook, DE Bryan Cox, Jr., TE Temarrick Hemingway, DT Bijhon Jackson, DB Cole Luke, LB Sione Teuhema and WR DeAndrew White to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Cody Whitehair to a five-year contract extension through 2024. Signed OL Alex Bars, QB Tyler Bray, DB Stephen Denmark, LB Jonathan Harris, TE Jesper Horsted, WR Thomas Ives, DB Michael Joseph, OL Sam Mustipher, RB Ryan Nall and LB James Vaughters to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed RB Samaje Perine off waivers from Washington and WR Pharoh Cooper off waivers from Arizona. Released WR Josh Malone and LB Hardy Nickerson. Signed TE Moritz Böhringer, CB Anthony Chesley, LB Noah Dawkins, HB Jordan Ellis, TE Jordan Franks, S Trayvon Henderson, WR Stanley Morgan, TE Mason Schreck and G Keaton Sutherland to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed LB Malik Jefferson off waivers from Cincinnati, TE Ricky Seals-Jones off waivers from Arizona and WR KhaDarel Hodge off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Waived DT Trevon Coley and S Juston Burris. Placed OT Drew Forbes on IR. Signed DT Brandin Bryant, TE Stephen Carlson, WR Shelton Gibson, LB Willie Harvey, S J.T. Hassell, CB Robert Jackson, WR Derrick Willies and C Willie Wright to the practice squad. Signed DB Tigie Sankoh to the international practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed QB Brandon Allen off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams, TE Andrew Beck off waivers from New England, C Corey Levin off waivers from Tennessee and WR-KR Diontae Spencer off waivers from Pittsburgh. Waived WR River Cracraft, LB Josh Watson and OL Jake Rodgers. Signed CB Alijah Holder, QB Brett Rypien, DL Deyon Sizer, LB Ahmad Gooden, OL Quinn Bailey, WR Fred Brown and OL Tyler Jones to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed RB J.D. McKissic off waivers from Seattle. Released TE Logan Thomas. Signed DT John Atkins, WR Jonathan Duhart, WR Tom Kennedy, LB Steve Longa, TE Isaac Nauta, T Matt Nelson, LB Anthony Pittman, RB Mark Thompson, TE Austin Traylor and DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis, RB Tra Carson, CB Kabion Ento, WR Allen Lazard, DL James Looney, OT Yosh Nijman, LB Randy Ramsey, LB Brady Sheldon, WR Malik Taylor and QB Manny Wilkins to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed CB Ryan Lewis off waivers from Buffalo. Waived CB Chris Milton. Signed OT tackle Jackson Barton, CB Jalen Collins, WR Ashton Dulin, G Jake Eldrenkamp, LB Skai Moore and QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Ka’John Armstrong, CB Tae Hayes, RB Elijah Hood, TE Charles Jones, WR Michael Walker and CB Brandon Watson to the practice squad. Placed RB Alfred Blue on IR. Released DT Eli Ankou, TE Ben Koyack and LS Matt Overton. Claimed RB Tyler Ervin and LS Matt Orzech off waivers from Baltimore, RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers from New Orleans and TE Seth DeValve off waivers from Cleveland.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Jeremiah Attaochu. Signed G Jeff Allen. Placed QB Chad Henne on IR. Signed WR Jody Fortson, TE Nick Keizer, RB Marcus Marshall, C James Murray, QB Kyle Shurmur and WR Cody Thompson to the practice squad.

LOS ANGLES CHARGERS — Signed G Chris Brown, G Spencer Drango, CB Kemon Hall, DE Anthony Lanier, WR Jason Moore, RB Detrez Newsome, WR Andre Patton, WR Artavis Scott and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Dakota Allen, TE Kendall Blanton, OT Chandler Brewer, DT Marquise Copeland, DB Donte Deayon, DE Landis Durham, S Jake Gervase, RB John Kelly, G Jeremiah Kolone and QB John Wolford to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Acquired LB Vince Biegel from New Orleans for LB Kiko Alonso. Acquired a 2020 and 2021 first-round draft pick, a 2021 second-round draft pick, CB Johnson Bademosi and OT Julien Davenport from Houston for OT Laremy Tunsil, WR Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Claimed LB Trent Harris and CB Ken Webster off waivers from New England, LB Deon Lacey off waivers from Buffalo, DE Avery Moss off waivers from the New York Giants and S Steven Parker off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Waived LB Terrill Hanks, S Montre Hartage, TE Chris Myarick, OT Zach Sterup and DT Adolphus Washington.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Khari Blasingame, QB Jake Browning, OT Aviante Collins, DE Stacy Keely, DB Nate Meadors, WR Dillon Mitchell, LB Cameron Smith and LB Devante Downs to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded DB Keion Crossen to Houston for undisclosed compensation. Signed TE Stephen Anderson, LB Terez Hall, FB Jakob Johnson, DL Ufomba Kamalu, LB Calvin Munson, OL Dan Skipper, OL Tyree St. Louis and DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with TE Dan Arnold, WR Emmanuel Butler, CB T.J. Green, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, OL Derrick Kelly II, OL John Leglue, DL Mitchell Loewen, TE Alize’ Mack, WR Taquan Mizzell and DB Terrell Williams Jr. on practice squad contracts. Reached injury settlements with G-OT Marshall Newhouse and CB-KR Marcus Sherels.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR Cody Core off waivers from Cincinnati and OT Eric Smith and TE Eric Tomlinson off waivers from the New York Jets. Waived WR Alonzo Russell and OT Brian Mihalik. Placed CB Sam Beal on IR. Signed DT Chris Slayton, OL Evan Brown, RB Jon Hilliman, WR Reggie White Jr., TE C.J. Conrad, DL Freedom Akinmoladun, LB Jake Carlock and LB Josiah Tauaefa to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed K Kaare Vedvik off waivers from Minnesota, WR Braxton Berrios off waivers from New England, DE John Franklin-Myers off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams and DB Bennett Jackson off waivers from from Baltimore. Waived K Taylor Bertolet, WR Greg Dortch and S Doug Middleton. Released LB Albert McClellan. Signed S Matthias Farley. Waived S Santos Ramirez. Signed OT Calvin Anderson, QB Luke Falk, LB Jamey Mosley, OL Ben Braden, CB Byron Brown and WR Jeff Smith to the practice squad. Signed RB Valentine Holmes to the international practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Claimed QB DeShone Kizer off waivers from Green Bay. Released DE Josh Mauro.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with TE Alex Ellis, WR Marcus Green, DT Bruce Hector, QB Kyle Lauletta, G Sua Opeta, TE Joshua Perkins, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton and WR Greg Ward on practice squad contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Trey Edmunds, WR Tevin Jones, TE Kevin Rader, OL Patrick Morris, OL Derwin Grey, DB Marcus Allen, DB Trevon Mathis, LB Robert Spillane, and DL Henry Mondeaux to the practice squad. Signed TE Christian Scotland-Williamson to the international practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DL Kevin Givens, S Marcell Harris, TE Daniel Helm, WR Malik Henry, LB Elijah Lee, G Ross Reynolds, DL Jeremiah Valoaga and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to the practic squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Acquired LB Jadeveon Clowney from Houston for DE-LB Jacob Martin, DE Barkevious Mingo and a 2020 third-round draft pick. Re-signed QB Geno Smith. Signed WR Jazz Ferguson, WR Terry Wright, TE Jacob Hollister, CB Simeon Thomas, G Jordan Roos and OT Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Bruce Anderson III, S John Battle, DL Terry Beckner Jr., QB Nick Fitzgerald, WR Emanuel Hall, C Nate Trewyn and CB Mazzi Wilkins to the practic squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Logan Woodside, LB Derick Roberson, DL Amani Bledsoe, LB Ukeme Eligwe, G Aaron Stinnie, TE Parker Hesse, WR Cody Hollister, WR Papi White and CB Kareem Orr to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed CB Adonis Alexander, DE Ryan Bee, WR Jehu Chesson, TE J.P. Holtz, OT Timon Parris, S Jeremy Reaves, RB Craig Reynolds, WR Cam Sims and LB Darrell Williams to the practice squad. Claimed RB Wendell Smallwood off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. Waived RB Byron Marshall. Placed LB Jordan Brailford and RB Shaun Wilson on IR.

