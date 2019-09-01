Sunday’s NFL Transactions

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed DL Jonathan Bullard off waivers from Chicago, OL Justin Murray off waivers from Oakland, CB Kevin Peterson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams, OL Brett Toth off waivers from Philadelphia and S Charles Washington off waivers from Detroit. Released RB T.J. Logan and LBs Pete Robertson and Tanner Vallejo.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed off waivers WR Ray-Ray McCloud off waivers from Buffalo, WR Brandon Zylstra off waivers from Minnesota and DB Natrell Jamerson off waivers from Green Bay. Released WR Torrey Smith. Waived RB Elijah Holyfield and CB Kevon Seymour.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Cody Whitehair to a five-year contract extension through 2024. Signed OL Alex Bars, QB Tyler Bray, DB Stephen Denmark, LB Jonathan Harris, TE Jesper Horsted, WR Thomas Ives, DB Michael Joseph, OL Sam Mustipher, RB Ryan Nall and LB James Vaughters to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed RB Samaje Perine off waivers from Washington and WR Pharoh Cooper off waivers from Arizona. Released WR Josh Malone and LB Hardy Nickerson. Signed TE Moritz Böhringer, CB Anthony Chesley, LB Noah Dawkins, HB Jordan Ellis, TE Jordan Franks, S Trayvon Henderson, WR Stanley Morgan, TE Mason Schreck and G Keaton Sutherland to the practice squad.

Advertisement

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed LB Malik Jefferson off waivers from Cincinnati, TE Ricky Seals-Jones off waivers from Arizona and WR KhaDarel Hodge off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Waived DT Trevon Coley and S Juston Burris. Placed OT Drew Forbes on IR. Signed DT Brandin Bryant, TE Stephen Carlson, WR Shelton Gibson, LB Willie Harvey, S J.T. Hassell, CB Robert Jackson, WR Derrick Willies and C Willie Wright to the practice squad. Signed DB Tigie Sankoh to the international practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed QB Brandon Allen off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams, TE Andrew Beck off waivers from New England, C Corey Levin off waivers from Tennessee and WR-KR Diontae Spencer off waivers from Pittsburgh.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed RB J.D. McKissic off waivers from Seattle. Released TE Logan Thomas. Signed DT John Atkins, WR Jonathan Duhart, WR Tom Kennedy, LB Steve Longa, TE Isaac Nauta, T Matt Nelson, LB Anthony Pittman, RB Mark Thompson, TE Austin Traylor and DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis, RB Tra Carson, CB Kabion Ento, WR Allen Lazard, DL James Looney, OT Yosh Nijman, LB Randy Ramsey, LB Brady Sheldon, WR Malik Taylor and QB Manny Wilkins to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed CB Ryan Lewis off waivers from Buffalo. Waived CB Chris Milton. Signed OT tackle Jackson Barton, CB Jalen Collins, WR Ashton Dulin, G Jake Eldrenkamp, LB Skai Moore and QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Ka’John Armstrong, CB Tae Hayes, RB Elijah Hood, TE Charles Jones, WR Michael Walker and CB Brandon Watson to the practice squad. Placed RB Alfred Blue on IR. Released DT Eli Ankou, TE Ben Koyack and LS Matt Overton. Claimed RB Tyler Ervin and LS Matt Orzech off waivers from Baltimore, RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers from New Orleans and TE Seth DeValve off waivers from Cleveland.

LOS ANGLES CHARGERS — Signed G Chris Brown, G Spencer Drango, CB Kemon Hall, DE Anthony Lanier, WR Jason Moore, RB Detrez Newsome, WR Andre Patton, WR Artavis Scott and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Dakota Allen, TE Kendall Blanton, OT Chandler Brewer, DT Marquise Copeland, DB Donte Deayon, DE Landis Durham, S Jake Gervase, RB John Kelly, G Jeremiah Kolone and QB John Wolford to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Acquired LB Vince Biegel from New Orleans for LB Kiko Alonso. Acquired a 2020 and 2021 first-round draft pick, a 2021 second-round draft pick, CB Johnson Bademosi and OT Julien Davenport from Houston for OT Laremy Tunsil, WR Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Claimed LB Trent Harris and CB Ken Webster off waivers from New England, LB Deon Lacey off waivers from Buffalo, DE Avery Moss off waivers from the New York Giants and S Steven Parker off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Waived LB Terrill Hanks, S Montre Hartage, TE Chris Myarick, OT Zach Sterup and DT Adolphus Washington.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Khari Blasingame, QB Jake Browning, OT Aviante Collins, DE Stacy Keely, DB Nate Meadors, WR Dillon Mitchell, LB Cameron Smith and LB Devante Downs to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with TE Dan Arnold, WR Emmanuel Butler, CB T.J. Green, WR Lil<Jordan Humphrey, OL Derrick Kelly II, OL John Leglue, DL Mitchell Loewen, TE Alize' Mack, WR Taquan Mizzell and DB Terrell Williams Jr. on practice squad contracts. Reached injury settlements with G-OT Marshall Newhouse and CB-KR Marcus Sherels.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR Cody Core off waivers from Cincinnati and OT Eric Smith of waivers from the New York Jets. Waived WR Alonzo Russell and OT Brian Mihalik.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed K Kaare Vedvik off waivers from Minnesota, WR Braxton Berrios off waivers from New England, DE John Franklin-Myers off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams and DB Bennett Jackson off waivers from from Baltimore. Waived K Taylor Bertolet, WR Greg Dortch and S Doug Middleton. Released LB Albert McClellan.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DL Kevin Givens, S Marcell Harris, TE Daniel Helm, WR Malik Henry, LB Elijah Lee, G Ross Reynolds, DL Jeremiah Valoaga and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to the practic squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Bruce Anderson III, S John Battle, DL Terry Beckner Jr., QB Nick Fitzgerald, WR Emanuel Hall, C Nate Trewyn and CB Mazzi Wilkins to the practic squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Logan Woodside, LB Derick Roberson, DL Amani Bledsoe, LB Ukeme Eligwe, G Aaron Stinnie, TE Parker Hesse, WR Cody Hollister, WR Papi White and CB Kareem Orr to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed CB Adonis Alexander, DE Ryan Bee, WR Jehu Chesson, TE J.P. Holtz, OT Timon Parris, S Jeremy Reaves, RB Craig Reynolds, WR Cam Sims and LB Darrell Williams to the practice squad. Claimed RB Wendell Smallwood off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. Waived RB Byron Marshall. Placed LB Jordan Brailford and RB Shaun Wilson on IR.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.