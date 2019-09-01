Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Shawn Armstrong from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Branden Kline, LHP Tanner Scott and OF Dwight Smith, Jr. from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP David Price from the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHP Jhoulys Chacín, C Juan Centeno and OF Gorkys Hernández from Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHPs Travis Lakins, Hector Velázquez and Ryan Weber from Pawtucket. Transferred LHP Chris Sale and RHP Steven Wright to the 60-day IL. Assigned 1B Joey Curletta outright to Portland (EL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Manny Bañuelos from the 60-day IL and RHP Carson Fulmer from the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated RHPs Carlos Carrasco and Dan Otero from the 60-day IL. Purchased the contracts of RHP James Hoyt and INF Ryan Flaherty from Columbus (IL). Recalled C Eric Hasse from Columbus. Transferred LHPs Tyler Naquin and Tyler Olson and RHP A.J. Cole to the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Jon Edwards for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Garcia from A Toledo (IL). Transferred OF JaCoby Jones to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP John Schreiber from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Josh James from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jose Urquidy from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled 1B Justin Bour, OF Michael Hermosillo, INF-OF Taylor Ward, 1B-LHP Jared Walsh and RHPs Jake Jewell and Luke Bard from Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Adalberto Mejia from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Kyle Gibson on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHP Brusdar Graterol and OF Ian Miller from Rochester (IL). Recalled LHPs Lewis Thorpe and Devin Smeltzer and RHPs Zack Littell and Kohl Stewart from Rochester. Reinstated C Willians Astudillo and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Sean Poppen to the 60-day IL. Announced Pensacola (SL) pitching coach Cibney Bello will join the major league staff.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Clint Frazier and RHPs Ryan Dull and Chance Adams from Scranton-Wilkes Barre (IL). Signed LHP Tyler Lyons and selected him from Scranton-Wilkes Barre. Transferred RHP David Hale to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Paul Blackburn and INF Franklin Barreto from Las Vegas (PCL). Selected C Sean Murphy from Las Vegas. Reinstated LHP Sean Manaea from the 60-day IL and DH Khris Davis from the paternity list. Designated INF Corban Joseph and RHP Tanner Anderson for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHPs Brandon Brennan, Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla, and OF Braden Bishop from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF-OF Ryan Court from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Peter Fairbanks, LHP Hoby Milner, INF Daniel Robertson, C Michael Perez and 1B Nate Lowe from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled 1B Ronald Guzmán and RHP Ian Gibaut from Nashville (PCL). Activated OF Nomar Mazara and RHP Adrian Sampson from the 10-day IL and LHP Jeffrey Springs and RHP Edinson Vólquez from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Pedro Payano and LHP Locke St. John for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE Jays — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 60-day IL. Recalled C Beau Taylor from Buffalo (IL). Designated RHP Neil Ramírez for assignment. Acquired RHPs Edisson Gonzalez and Curtis Taylor from Tampa Bay to complete an earlier trade.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHPs Stefan Crichton and Jon Duplantier, LHP Robby Scott, C Caleb Joseph and INF Kevin Cron from Reno (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Abraham Almonte from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Brian McCann from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Johan Camargo and RHPs Chad Sobotka and Jeremy Walker from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated INF Daniel Descalso from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Albert Almora Jr., UTL Robel Garcia, RHPs Alec Mills and Duane Underwood Jr., LHP Brad Wieck and C Taylor Davis from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHPs Matt Bowman, Tyler Mahle and Sal Romano, LHP Wandy Peralta and INF Alex Blandino from Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHPs Dylan Floro and Ross Stripling, and INF David Freese from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHPs José Ureña and Tayron Guerrero and INF Miguel Rojas from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated OF Troy Stokes Jr. and RHPs Jeremy Jeffress and Aaron Wilkerson for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jimmy Nelson and LHP Brent Suter from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract 1B-OF Tyler Austin from San Antonio (PCL). Recalled RHPs Jake Faria, Freddy Peralta and C David Freitas from San Antonio.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Clay Holmes from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF José Martínez from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Andrew Knizner, 1B-OF Rangel Ravelo, LHP Génesis Cabrera and RHPs Junior Fernandez and Daniel Ponce de Leon from Memphis (PCL). Purchased the contracts of RHP Mike Mayers and C Joe Hudson from Memphis. Transferred OF Lane Thomas to the 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled OF Travis Jankowski from EL Paso (PCL) and RHP Javy Guerra from Amarillo (TL). Selected the contract of RHP David Bednar from El Paso. Transferred RHP Robert Stock to the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled C Aramis Garcia, LHP Conner Menez, INF/OF Chris Shaw and RHP Burch Smith from Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated INF Pablo Sandoval from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Sean Doolittle, RHP Austin Voth and 1B Ryan Zimmerman from the 10-day IL and RHP Jeremy Hellickson from the 60-day IL. Recalled C Raudy Read from Fresno (PCL) and INF Adrián Sanchez and OF Andrew Stevenson from Harrisburg (EL).

American Association

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Exercised the 2020 contract options on INF Will Baker , RHP Travis Ballew, OF Justin Byrd, RHP Carlos Contreras, INF Matt Dean, C Stephen Haviar, RHP Zech Lemond, RHP Erik Manoah Jr., RHP Chris Nowlin, RHP Pete Perez, OF Javion Randle, C Alfonso Reda and RHP Trevor Simms.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Darin Downs. Placed RHP Brandon Beachy on the inactive list.

