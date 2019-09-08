Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

September 8, 2019 10:30 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Bryan Abreu from Round Rock (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Justin Anderson from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Gio Urshela and 2B Thairo Estrada from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and INF Breyvic Valera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Matt Carasiti outright to Tacoma (PCL).

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Glasnow from the 60-day IL. Recalled 3B Michael Brosseau from Durham (IL). Sent LHP Blake Snell to Durham for a rehab assignment.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Yoshihisa Hirano from the 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded OF Ryan LaMarre to Minnesota for cash.

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned OF Mark Zagunis outright to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jimmy Herget from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Rico Garcia from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Announced the one-game suspension of Justin Turner for bumping umpire Rob Drake on Aug. 26 was rescinded.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Jason Martin on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP James Marvel from Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Yefry Ramirez from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Trey Wingenter from Amarillo (TL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Spencer Kieboom from Harrisburg (EL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Tres Barrera from Harrisburg.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
9|10 3rd Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare...
9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US