Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Fired director of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Ryan LaMarre from Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Gio Urshela and 2B Thairo Estrada from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and INF Breyvic Valera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded RHP Myles Smith to Long Island (Atlantic) for a player to be named.
INDIANA FEVER — Fired coach and general manager Pokey Chatman.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Zach Werenski to a three-year contract extension.
READING ROYALS — Signed a one-year extension to serve as affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Traded QB Josh Dobbs to Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.
U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of CEO and Secretary General Dan Flynn, effective Sept. 16.
CLEMSON — Named Jared Broughton volunteer assistant baseball coach.
COASTAL CAROLINA_Named Sara Nolan assistant women’s lacrosse coach.
LANDER_Named Adam Marshall assistant men’s lacrosse coach.
MEMPHIS — Promoted Corey Green to director of women’s basketball operations. Named Madeleine Sikmon graduate assistant women’s basketball coach.
TEMPLE — Named Katie Gwinn Hewitt assistant athletics director for branding and digital strategy.
WAGNER — Named Tessa Chad assistant women’s lacrosse coach.
