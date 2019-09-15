Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

September 15, 2019 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP Ryan Dull for assignment. Transferred RHP Jonathan Holder to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Dellin Betances from the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from Durham (IL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Jaime Schultz outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Tony Watson on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Enderson Franco from Sacramento (PCL).

Advertisement
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed SS Tyler Ladendorf.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Charlie McAvoy to a three-year contract.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in