Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP Ryan Dull for assignment. Transferred RHP Jonathan Holder to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Dellin Betances from the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Joe Palumbo from Nashville (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed SS Addison Russell on the 7-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Jaime Schultz outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Tony Watson on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Enderson Franco from Sacramento (PCL).

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed SS Tyler Ladendorf.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed coach Sean Payton to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Charlie McAvoy to a three-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Released Gs Anthony Popovich and Sean Romeo, D Marc-Olivier Duquette and Owen Lalonde and Fs Mathieu Bizier, Thomas Casey, Cody Morgan, Owen Robinson and Chad Yetman from amateur tryouts.

