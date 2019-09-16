Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

September 16, 2019 2:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Matt Blood director of player development; Kevin Buck director of baseball administration; and Mike Snyder director of pro scouting. Promoted Brad Ciolek to supervisor, domestic scouting operations; Di Zou to manager, baseball systems; and Hendrik Herz and Chad Tatum to scouting analysts.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Stefan Charles, DL Jeremiah Clarke, OL Tristan Nichelson and DB Robert Priester to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Re-signed F Steven Swavely to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Lindsey Scherf assistant track and field/cross country coach.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA STATE — Named Scott Nelson director of marketing and community engagemant.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed