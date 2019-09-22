Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

September 22, 2019 2:25 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Brad Peacock from the 10-day IL.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Fs Brayden Burke, Nick Merkley and Tyler Steenbergen; and G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson (AHL). Assigned F to Hamilton (OHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Arttu Ruotsalainen to Ilves (Finnish Elite League). Assigned Fs Eric Cornel, Sean Malone, Andrew Oglevie, Kyle Olson and Kevin Porter; D Jacob Bryson, Casey Fitzgerald, Brandon Hickey, Zach Redmond and Devante Stephens to Rochester (AHL). Placed F C.J. Smith and G Andrew Hammond on waivers.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Gs Evan Cormier and Gilles Senn; D Michael Paliotta, Colby Sissons and Colton White; and Fs Joey Anderson, Brandon Gignac, Ludvig Larsson, Mikhail Maltsev, Nikita Popugaev, Ryan Schmelzer, Brett Seney, Yegor Sharangovich, Blake Speers, Marian Studenic and Fabian Zetterlund to Binghamton (AHL). Placed Fs Brandon Baddock and Ben Street; and D Josh Jacobs and Dakota Mermis on waivers.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned Fs Alex Barre-Boulet, Ross Colton, Corey Conacher, Chris Mueller, Otto Somppi and Mitchell Stephens; D Cal Foote and G Spencer Martin to Syracuse (AHL). Assigned F Nolan Foote to Kelowna (WHL).

