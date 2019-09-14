Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

September 14, 2019 1:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 11 15 11 Totals 33 4 8 4
García dh 5 0 2 3 Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0
Pham lf 3 2 1 1 Fletcher 3b 4 1 1 0
Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 3
Meadows rf 4 1 2 2 Pujols dh 4 1 1 0
Davis lf 1 1 1 0 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0
d’Arnaud c 5 0 2 1 Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 2 Rengifo 2b 4 0 2 1
Duffy 3b 5 1 1 0 Ward lf 4 0 0 0
Heredia cf-lf 4 1 1 1 Smith c 3 0 0 0
Robertson 2b 4 1 1 0
Adames ss 3 3 2 1
Tampa Bay 004 201 121 11
Los Angeles 012 000 010 4

DP_Tampa Bay 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Duffy (6), García (23), Pujols (20), Walsh (3). 3B_Davis (1). HR_Adames (18), Meadows (30), Aguilar (3), Heredia (5), Calhoun 2 (31). SB_Pham (21). SF_Aguilar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton W,15-6 6 6 3 3 1 4
Kittredge 2 1 1 1 0 1
Beeks 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Heaney L,4-5 3 1-3 10 6 6 0 3
Bard 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Cole 1 1 1 1 1 1
J.Anderson 1 2 2 2 1 2
Jewell 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Morton (Walsh). WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

Advertisement

T_3:07. A_39,914 (45,050).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII