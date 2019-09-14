Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 11 15 11 2 9 García dh 5 0 2 3 0 1 .275 Pham lf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .279 Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Meadows rf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .289 Davis lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 d’Arnaud c 5 0 2 1 0 1 .263 Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .282 Duffy 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .238 Heredia cf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .227 Robertson 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213 Adames ss 3 3 2 1 1 0 .252

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 1 6 Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270 Fletcher 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .290 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .234 Pujols dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .249 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Rengifo 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .239 Ward lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232

Tampa Bay 004 201 121_11 15 0 Los Angeles 012 000 010_4 8 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Duffy (6), García (23), Pujols (20), Walsh (3). 3B_Davis (1). HR_Adames (18), off Heaney; Meadows (30), off Heaney; Aguilar (3), off Heaney; Heredia (5), off Bard; Calhoun (31), off Morton; Calhoun (31), off Kittredge. RBIs_Adames (45), Meadows 2 (84), Aguilar 2 (11), García 3 (69), Pham (64), Heredia (19), d’Arnaud (60), Rengifo (33), Calhoun 3 (71). SB_Pham (21). SF_Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Meadows, Kiermaier); Los Angeles 2 (Smith). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pham, Simmons. LIDP_Fletcher. GIDP_Aguilar, Ward.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, Aguilar, Duffy; Robertson, Aguilar); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Walsh).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton W,15-6 6 6 3 3 1 4 94 3.16 Kittredge 2 1 1 1 0 1 24 4.81 Beeks 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.43

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney L,4-5 3 1-3 10 6 6 0 3 73 4.76 Bard 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 32 5.05 Cole 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 6.60 J.Anderson 1 2 2 2 1 2 26 5.70 Jewell 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 6.97

Inherited runners-scored_Bard 2-1. HBP_Morton (Walsh). WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:07. A_39,914 (45,050).

