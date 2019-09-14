Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|11
|15
|11
|2
|9
|
|García dh
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.275
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.289
|Davis lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Heredia cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.227
|Robertson 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Adames ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|
|Goodwin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.234
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Tampa Bay
|004
|201
|121_11
|15
|0
|Los Angeles
|012
|000
|010_4
|8
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Duffy (6), García (23), Pujols (20), Walsh (3). 3B_Davis (1). HR_Adames (18), off Heaney; Meadows (30), off Heaney; Aguilar (3), off Heaney; Heredia (5), off Bard; Calhoun (31), off Morton; Calhoun (31), off Kittredge. RBIs_Adames (45), Meadows 2 (84), Aguilar 2 (11), García 3 (69), Pham (64), Heredia (19), d’Arnaud (60), Rengifo (33), Calhoun 3 (71). SB_Pham (21). SF_Aguilar.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Meadows, Kiermaier); Los Angeles 2 (Smith). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pham, Simmons. LIDP_Fletcher. GIDP_Aguilar, Ward.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, Aguilar, Duffy; Robertson, Aguilar); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Walsh).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton W,15-6
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|94
|3.16
|Kittredge
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|4.81
|Beeks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.43
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney L,4-5
|3
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|0
|3
|73
|4.76
|Bard
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|5.05
|Cole
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|6.60
|J.Anderson
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|5.70
|Jewell
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|6.97
Inherited runners-scored_Bard 2-1. HBP_Morton (Walsh). WP_Bard.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:07. A_39,914 (45,050).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.