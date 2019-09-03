Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 29 2 7 2 Villar 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 Sogard 2b 3 0 0 0 Williams cf 4 0 0 0 Robertson pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Pham dh 4 0 1 0 Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 1 1 1 Smith Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c-1b 4 0 0 0 Severino c 2 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Heredia pr 0 1 0 0 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 0 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 García rf 3 0 1 1 Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Martin ss 2 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 2 0 Mancini ph 1 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 Wilkerson 2b 0 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0 Tampa Bay 000 100 10x — 2

E_Meadows (2). DP_Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Villar (30). 3B_Choi (2). HR_Meadows (26). SB_Martin (9), Robertson (2), Wendle (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Ynoa L,1-8 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 2 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 0 Castro 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Tampa Bay Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 0 Beeks W,7-3 2 2 0 0 0 1 Castillo 2 1 0 0 0 3 Poche H,13 1 1 0 0 0 2 Roe H,22 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Anderson H,5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 Pagán S,17-24 1 0 0 0 0 2

Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Fry (Sogard).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:27. A_6,844 (25,025).

