Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|2
|
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robertson pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mancini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wilkerson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|10x
|—
|2
E_Meadows (2). DP_Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Villar (30). 3B_Choi (2). HR_Meadows (26). SB_Martin (9), Robertson (2), Wendle (7).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ynoa L,1-8
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beeks W,7-3
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Poche H,13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Roe H,22
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson H,5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Pagán S,17-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Fry (Sogard).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:27. A_6,844 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.