Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0

September 3, 2019 6:05 pm
 
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 29 2 7 2
Villar 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 Sogard 2b 3 0 0 0
Williams cf 4 0 0 0 Robertson pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Pham dh 4 0 1 0
Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 1 1 1
Smith Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c-1b 4 0 0 0
Severino c 2 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0
Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Heredia pr 0 1 0 0
Wynns c 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 García rf 3 0 1 1
Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
Martin ss 2 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 2 0
Mancini ph 1 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0
Wilkerson 2b 0 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 10x 2

E_Meadows (2). DP_Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Villar (30). 3B_Choi (2). HR_Meadows (26). SB_Martin (9), Robertson (2), Wendle (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Ynoa L,1-8 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 2
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 0
Castro 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 0
Beeks W,7-3 2 2 0 0 0 1
Castillo 2 1 0 0 0 3
Poche H,13 1 1 0 0 0 2
Roe H,22 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson H,5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4
Pagán S,17-24 1 0 0 0 0 2

Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Fry (Sogard).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:27. A_6,844 (25,025).

