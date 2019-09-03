Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 5 0 0 13 Villar 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280 Williams cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .292 Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Smith Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Severino c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255 a-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .175 Martin ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .195 b-Mancini ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Wilkerson 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 7 2 1 2 Sogard 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .293 2-Robertson pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Pham dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Meadows lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .280 d’Arnaud c-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259 1-Heredia pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .222 Zunino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .170 García rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .270 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Adames ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .249 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214

Baltimore 000 000 000_0 5 0 Tampa Bay 000 100 10x_2 7 1

a-struck out for Severino in the 7th. b-struck out for Martin in the 8th.

1-ran for Choi in the 7th. 2-ran for Sogard in the 8th.

E_Meadows (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Villar (30). 3B_Choi (2). HR_Meadows (26), off Ynoa. RBIs_Meadows (73), García (61). SB_Martin (9), Robertson (2), Wendle (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Núñez, Williams, Santander); Tampa Bay 2 (d’Arnaud). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Williams, Santander. GIDP_Núñez, Kiermaier, Meadows.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Davis, Martin, Davis; Martin, Davis); Tampa Bay 1 (Sogard, Adames, Choi).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa, L, 1-8 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 2 67 5.72 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.73 Castro 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.48

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.38 Beeks, W, 7-3 2 2 0 0 0 1 34 4.32 Castillo 2 1 0 0 0 3 22 3.79 Poche, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 4.75 Roe, H, 22 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.02 Anderson, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 18 0.69 Pagán, S, 17-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.26

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Castro 2-0. HBP_Fry (Sogard).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:27. A_6,844 (25,025).

