Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|0
|13
|
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Williams cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Núñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|b-Mancini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Wilkerson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|2
|1
|2
|
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|2-Robertson pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|d’Arnaud c-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|1-Heredia pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|García rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|10x_2
|7
|1
a-struck out for Severino in the 7th. b-struck out for Martin in the 8th.
1-ran for Choi in the 7th. 2-ran for Sogard in the 8th.
E_Meadows (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Villar (30). 3B_Choi (2). HR_Meadows (26), off Ynoa. RBIs_Meadows (73), García (61). SB_Martin (9), Robertson (2), Wendle (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Núñez, Williams, Santander); Tampa Bay 2 (d’Arnaud). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Williams, Santander. GIDP_Núñez, Kiermaier, Meadows.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Davis, Martin, Davis; Martin, Davis); Tampa Bay 1 (Sogard, Adames, Choi).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa, L, 1-8
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|67
|5.72
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.73
|Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.48
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.38
|Beeks, W, 7-3
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|4.32
|Castillo
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.79
|Poche, H, 13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.75
|Roe, H, 22
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.02
|Anderson, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|0.69
|Pagán, S, 17-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.26
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Castro 2-0. HBP_Fry (Sogard).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:27. A_6,844 (25,025).
