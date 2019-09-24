Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|1
|7
|1
|1
|13
|
|LeMahieu 1b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|1-Frazier pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Voit 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Maybin cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|e-Ford ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|2-Estrada pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Wade lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|d-Gardner ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|2
|7
|2
|3
|17
|
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Aguilar dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|b-B.Lowe ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Wendle 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|a-Robertson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|c-N.Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Brosseau 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|000_1
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000
|001_2
|7
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Wendle in the 5th. b-struck out for Aguilar in the 6th. c-grounded out for Robertson in the 6th. d-flied out for Wade in the 10th. e-doubled for Romine in the 12th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 11th. 2-ran for Ford in the 12th.
LOB_New York 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Ford (6), d’Arnaud (16). HR_Maybin (10), off Chirinos; Kiermaier (14), off Tarpley; Choi (18), off Gearrin. RBIs_Maybin (31), Kiermaier (55), Choi (62). CS_Meadows (7), Pham (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Gregorius, Gardner); Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, N.Lowe). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Stanton.
DP_New York 1 (Romine, Torres, Romine).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|6.75
|Heller
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.69
|Sabathia, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.95
|Tarpley, BS, 2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|7.43
|Lyons
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5.14
|Cessa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|3.62
|Kahnle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.45
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.94
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.79
|Green
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|30
|4.24
|Gearrin, L, 1-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5.40
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|3.65
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.25
|McKay
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|5.21
|Castillo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.34
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.35
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.86
|Drake
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.21
|Roe
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.91
|Fairbanks, W, 2-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.56
Lyons pitched to 1 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 1-0, Castillo 1-0. HBP_Castillo (Urshela).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_4:00. A_16,699 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.