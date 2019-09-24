Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 1 7 1 1 13 LeMahieu 1b-3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .328 Judge rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .274 Torres 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .289 1-Frazier pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Voit 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Gregorius ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Maybin cf-lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .283 Romine c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 e-Ford ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 2-Estrada pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Wade lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 d-Gardner ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 2 7 2 3 17 Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Meadows rf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .293 Aguilar dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .282 b-B.Lowe ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .274 d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .265 Choi 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .257 Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .248 Wendle 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 a-Robertson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 c-N.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Brosseau 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .227

New York 001 000 000 000_1 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 010 000 001_2 7 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Wendle in the 5th. b-struck out for Aguilar in the 6th. c-grounded out for Robertson in the 6th. d-flied out for Wade in the 10th. e-doubled for Romine in the 12th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 11th. 2-ran for Ford in the 12th.

LOB_New York 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Ford (6), d’Arnaud (16). HR_Maybin (10), off Chirinos; Kiermaier (14), off Tarpley; Choi (18), off Gearrin. RBIs_Maybin (31), Kiermaier (55), Choi (62). CS_Meadows (7), Pham (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Gregorius, Gardner); Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, N.Lowe). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Stanton.

DP_New York 1 (Romine, Torres, Romine).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 2 3 0 0 0 3 41 6.75 Heller 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.69 Sabathia, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.95 Tarpley, BS, 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 7.43 Lyons 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 5.14 Cessa 1 0 0 0 2 2 26 3.62 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.45 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.94 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.79 Green 2 0 0 0 0 5 30 4.24 Gearrin, L, 1-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 5.40

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chirinos 3 1 1 1 0 0 30 3.65 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.25 McKay 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 38 5.21 Castillo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.34 Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.35 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.86 Drake 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.21 Roe 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 20 3.91 Fairbanks, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.56

Lyons pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 1-0, Castillo 1-0. HBP_Castillo (Urshela).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_4:00. A_16,699 (25,025).

