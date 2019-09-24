Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

September 24, 2019 11:19 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 1 7 1 1 13
LeMahieu 1b-3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .328
Judge rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .274
Torres 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .289
1-Frazier pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .315
Voit 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Gregorius ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Maybin cf-lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .283
Romine c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
e-Ford ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
2-Estrada pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Wade lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
d-Gardner ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 2 7 2 3 17
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Meadows rf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .293
Aguilar dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .282
b-B.Lowe ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .274
d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .265
Choi 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .257
Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .248
Wendle 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229
a-Robertson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
c-N.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Brosseau 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .227
New York 001 000 000 000_1 7 0
Tampa Bay 000 010 000 001_2 7 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Wendle in the 5th. b-struck out for Aguilar in the 6th. c-grounded out for Robertson in the 6th. d-flied out for Wade in the 10th. e-doubled for Romine in the 12th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 11th. 2-ran for Ford in the 12th.

LOB_New York 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Ford (6), d’Arnaud (16). HR_Maybin (10), off Chirinos; Kiermaier (14), off Tarpley; Choi (18), off Gearrin. RBIs_Maybin (31), Kiermaier (55), Choi (62). CS_Meadows (7), Pham (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Gregorius, Gardner); Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, N.Lowe). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Stanton.

DP_New York 1 (Romine, Torres, Romine).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 2 3 0 0 0 3 41 6.75
Heller 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.69
Sabathia, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.95
Tarpley, BS, 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 7.43
Lyons 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 5.14
Cessa 1 0 0 0 2 2 26 3.62
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.45
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.94
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.79
Green 2 0 0 0 0 5 30 4.24
Gearrin, L, 1-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 5.40
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chirinos 3 1 1 1 0 0 30 3.65
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.25
McKay 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 38 5.21
Castillo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.34
Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.35
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.86
Drake 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.21
Roe 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 20 3.91
Fairbanks, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.56

Lyons pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 1-0, Castillo 1-0. HBP_Castillo (Urshela).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_4:00. A_16,699 (25,025).

