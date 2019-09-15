Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

September 15, 2019 12:34 am
 
< a min read
Tampa Bay Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 32 1 6 0
Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 Goodwin cf 4 0 2 0
Meadows rf 3 1 1 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 Pujols dh 4 0 1 0
Choi 1b 3 1 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 3 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0
Lowe dh 4 0 1 0 Thaiss 3b 4 0 0 0
Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0 Hermosillo lf 2 1 1 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 a-Rengifo ph 1 0 0 0
Adames ss 1 0 0 0 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 003 000 3
Los Angeles 000 000 100 1

E_Wendle (2), Sogard (4), Fletcher (8). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (14). 3B_Goodwin (3). SB_Meadows (11). S_Bemboom (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 3 2 0 0 1 5
Richards, W, 3-0 2 2 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
N.Anderson, H, 6 1 1 1 1 0 1
Drake, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 3
Pagán, S, 20-27 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Barria, L, 4-9 5 1-3 3 2 2 2 4
Middleton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Del Pozo 0 0 1 1 1 0
Cole 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Mejía 1 0 0 0 1 0
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1

Del Pozo pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_N.Anderson (Hermosillo). WP_Glasnow, N.Anderson(2).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:13. A_39,056 (45,050).

