Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 3 4 6 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Meadows rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .289 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Choi 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .259 d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 3 0 1 .266 Lowe dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Adames ss 1 0 0 0 2 0 .251

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 0 1 11 Goodwin cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232 Pujols dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .204 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259 Thaiss 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .183 Hermosillo lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .375 a-Rengifo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .118

Tampa Bay 000 003 000_3 5 2 Los Angeles 000 000 100_1 6 1

a-struck out for Hermosillo in the 9th.

E_Wendle (2), Sogard (4), Fletcher (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (14). 3B_Goodwin (3). RBIs_d’Arnaud 3 (63). SB_Meadows (11). CS_Simmons (2). S_Bemboom.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Kiermaier); Los Angeles 4 (Hermosillo, Calhoun, Goodwin, Simmons). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pham, Bemboom. GIDP_Sogard, Choi.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Thaiss, Simmons, Walsh; Simmons, Thaiss, Walsh).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 3 2 0 0 1 5 51 2.03 Richards, W, 3-0 2 2 0 0 0 0 23 2.11 Fairbanks, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.86 N.Anderson, H, 6 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 1.65 Drake, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.66 Pagán, S, 20-27 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.12

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barria, L, 4-9 5 1-3 3 2 2 2 4 89 5.95 Middleton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Del Pozo 0 0 1 1 1 0 7 5.87 Cole 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 6.56 Mejía 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.22 Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.93 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.41

Del Pozo pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 2-0, Del Pozo 2-0, Cole 3-3. HBP_N.Anderson (Hermosillo). WP_Glasnow, N.Anderson(2).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:13. A_39,056 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.