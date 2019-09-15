Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|4
|6
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Meadows rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Adames ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|0
|1
|11
|
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Thaiss 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Hermosillo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|a-Rengifo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Tampa Bay
|000
|003
|000_3
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|1
a-struck out for Hermosillo in the 9th.
E_Wendle (2), Sogard (4), Fletcher (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (14). 3B_Goodwin (3). RBIs_d’Arnaud 3 (63). SB_Meadows (11). CS_Simmons (2). S_Bemboom.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Kiermaier); Los Angeles 4 (Hermosillo, Calhoun, Goodwin, Simmons). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Pham, Bemboom. GIDP_Sogard, Choi.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Thaiss, Simmons, Walsh; Simmons, Thaiss, Walsh).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|51
|2.03
|Richards, W, 3-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|2.11
|Fairbanks, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.86
|N.Anderson, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|1.65
|Drake, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.66
|Pagán, S, 20-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.12
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, L, 4-9
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|89
|5.95
|Middleton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Del Pozo
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|5.87
|Cole
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.56
|Mejía
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.22
|Buttrey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.93
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.41
Del Pozo pitched to 1 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 2-0, Del Pozo 2-0, Cole 3-3. HBP_N.Anderson (Hermosillo). WP_Glasnow, N.Anderson(2).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:13. A_39,056 (45,050).
