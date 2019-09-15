Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

September 15, 2019 12:34 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 4 6
Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241
Meadows rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .289
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Choi 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .259
d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 3 0 1 .266
Lowe dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Adames ss 1 0 0 0 2 0 .251
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 0 1 11
Goodwin cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232
Pujols dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .204
Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259
Thaiss 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .183
Hermosillo lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .375
a-Rengifo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Tampa Bay 000 003 000_3 5 2
Los Angeles 000 000 100_1 6 1

a-struck out for Hermosillo in the 9th.

E_Wendle (2), Sogard (4), Fletcher (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (14). 3B_Goodwin (3). RBIs_d’Arnaud 3 (63). SB_Meadows (11). CS_Simmons (2). S_Bemboom.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Kiermaier); Los Angeles 4 (Hermosillo, Calhoun, Goodwin, Simmons). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pham, Bemboom. GIDP_Sogard, Choi.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Thaiss, Simmons, Walsh; Simmons, Thaiss, Walsh).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 3 2 0 0 1 5 51 2.03
Richards, W, 3-0 2 2 0 0 0 0 23 2.11
Fairbanks, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.86
N.Anderson, H, 6 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 1.65
Drake, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.66
Pagán, S, 20-27 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.12
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria, L, 4-9 5 1-3 3 2 2 2 4 89 5.95
Middleton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Del Pozo 0 0 1 1 1 0 7 5.87
Cole 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 6.56
Mejía 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.22
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.93
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.41

Del Pozo pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 2-0, Del Pozo 2-0, Cole 3-3. HBP_N.Anderson (Hermosillo). WP_Glasnow, N.Anderson(2).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:13. A_39,056 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in