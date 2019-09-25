Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

September 25, 2019 10:29 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 0 1 0 5 16
LeMahieu 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .328
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .272
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .265
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Voit 1b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .268
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .218
a-Maybin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Wade lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .247
b-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 9 4 2 10
Wendle 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .229
Meadows lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .293
d’Arnaud c-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Zunino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .169
García rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .282
B.Lowe dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .275
c-Brosseau ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Duffy 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .248
Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Adames ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .253
New York 000 000 000_0 1 1
Tampa Bay 200 001 01x_4 9 0

a-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th. b-struck out for Wade in the 8th. c-struck out for B.Lowe in the 8th.

E_Torres (20). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Duffy (8). HR_Wendle (3), off Loaisiga; García (20), off Cessa. RBIs_Wendle (19), B.Lowe (51), Duffy (11), García (71).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gardner, Judge); Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, d’Arnaud). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Choi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Loaisiga, L, 2-2 1 4 2 2 0 2 24 4.70
Happ 5 4 1 1 1 6 77 4.91
Kahnle 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.43
Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.25
Tarpley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 7.23
Cessa 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 3.73
Chapman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.25
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 16-6 6 1 0 0 3 9 100 3.05
Castillo, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.29
Drake, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 17 3.17
Anderson, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.11
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 4.17

Cessa pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-0, Tarpley 2-0, Anderson 2-0. WP_Happ.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:10. A_20,390 (25,025).

