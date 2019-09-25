Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|5
|16
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.272
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.265
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Voit 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|a-Maybin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Wade lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|b-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|2
|10
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|d’Arnaud c-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|García rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|B.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|c-Brosseau ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|200
|001
|01x_4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th. b-struck out for Wade in the 8th. c-struck out for B.Lowe in the 8th.
E_Torres (20). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Duffy (8). HR_Wendle (3), off Loaisiga; García (20), off Cessa. RBIs_Wendle (19), B.Lowe (51), Duffy (11), García (71).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gardner, Judge); Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, d’Arnaud). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_García. GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Choi).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Loaisiga, L, 2-2
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|4.70
|Happ
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|77
|4.91
|Kahnle
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.43
|Gearrin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.25
|Tarpley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.23
|Cessa
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3.73
|Chapman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.25
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 16-6
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|100
|3.05
|Castillo, H, 17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.29
|Drake, H, 13
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|17
|3.17
|Anderson, H, 9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.11
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|4.17
Cessa pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-0, Tarpley 2-0, Anderson 2-0. WP_Happ.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:10. A_20,390 (25,025).
