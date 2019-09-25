Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 0 1 0 5 16 LeMahieu 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .328 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .272 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .265 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Voit 1b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .268 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .218 a-Maybin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Wade lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .247 b-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .277

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 9 4 2 10 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .229 Meadows lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .293 d’Arnaud c-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Zunino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .169 García rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .282 B.Lowe dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .275 c-Brosseau ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .248 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Adames ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .253

New York 000 000 000_0 1 1 Tampa Bay 200 001 01x_4 9 0

a-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th. b-struck out for Wade in the 8th. c-struck out for B.Lowe in the 8th.

E_Torres (20). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Duffy (8). HR_Wendle (3), off Loaisiga; García (20), off Cessa. RBIs_Wendle (19), B.Lowe (51), Duffy (11), García (71).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gardner, Judge); Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, d’Arnaud). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Choi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Loaisiga, L, 2-2 1 4 2 2 0 2 24 4.70 Happ 5 4 1 1 1 6 77 4.91 Kahnle 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.43 Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.25 Tarpley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 7.23 Cessa 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 3.73 Chapman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.25

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 16-6 6 1 0 0 3 9 100 3.05 Castillo, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.29 Drake, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 17 3.17 Anderson, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.11 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 4.17

Cessa pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-0, Tarpley 2-0, Anderson 2-0. WP_Happ.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:10. A_20,390 (25,025).

