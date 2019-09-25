Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

September 25, 2019 10:29 pm
 
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 0 1 0 Totals 32 4 9 4
LeMahieu 3b 3 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 1
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 1 1 0
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c-1b 4 0 0 0
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Zunino c 0 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 García rf 4 2 2 1
Voit 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Lowe dh 3 0 1 1
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Brosseau ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Maybin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 1
Wade lf 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0
Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 Adames ss 2 0 1 0
Romine c 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 200 001 01x 4

E_Torres (20). DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Duffy (8). HR_Wendle (3), García (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Loaisiga L,2-2 1 4 2 2 0 2
Happ 5 4 1 1 1 6
Kahnle 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tarpley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cessa 0 1 1 1 0 0
Chapman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Morton W,16-6 6 1 0 0 3 9
Castillo H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Drake H,13 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Anderson H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 3

Cessa pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Happ.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:10. A_20,390 (25,025).

