Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|
|Alberto 3b-2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wendle 2b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|
|Mancini rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Santander cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|3
|3
|
|Núñez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|004
|000
|0
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|002
|020
|000
|1
|—
|5
DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Trumbo (1), Pham (28). HR_Alberto (11), Meadows (25). SB_Pham (18).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wojciechowski
|7
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Scott
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harvey
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tate L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|6
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Drake
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche W,4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Wojciechowski (Wendle), Scott (Pham).
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:16. A_10,566 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.