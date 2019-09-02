Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 4 10 4 Totals 35 5 6 5 Alberto 3b-2b 5 1 2 1 Wendle 2b 3 3 1 0 Mancini rf 5 0 1 0 Meadows rf 4 2 2 2 Santander cf 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 3 3 Núñez 1b 4 1 1 0 Choi dh 4 0 0 0 Villar 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 4 1 1 2 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Severino c 4 0 2 1 García cf 4 0 0 0 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Martin ss 2 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Ruiz ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Sogard ph 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 004 000 0 — 4 Tampa Bay 002 020 000 1 — 5

DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Trumbo (1), Pham (28). HR_Alberto (11), Meadows (25). SB_Pham (18).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Wojciechowski 7 5 4 4 1 5 Scott 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Harvey 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tate L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0

Tampa Bay Yarbrough 6 9 4 4 0 4 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 Drake 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 Poche W,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Wojciechowski (Wendle), Scott (Pham).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

Advertisement

T_3:16. A_10,566 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.