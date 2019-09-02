Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

September 2, 2019 5:11 pm
 
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 4 10 4 Totals 35 5 6 5
Alberto 3b-2b 5 1 2 1 Wendle 2b 3 3 1 0
Mancini rf 5 0 1 0 Meadows rf 4 2 2 2
Santander cf 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 3 3
Núñez 1b 4 1 1 0 Choi dh 4 0 0 0
Villar 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0
Trumbo dh 4 1 1 2 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Severino c 4 0 2 1 García cf 4 0 0 0
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Martin ss 2 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0
Ruiz ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Sogard ph 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 004 000 0 4
Tampa Bay 002 020 000 1 5

DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Trumbo (1), Pham (28). HR_Alberto (11), Meadows (25). SB_Pham (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wojciechowski 7 5 4 4 1 5
Scott 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Harvey 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tate L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 6 9 4 4 0 4
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1
Poche W,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Wojciechowski (Wendle), Scott (Pham).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:16. A_10,566 (25,025).

