Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 10 4 0 6 Alberto 3b-2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .323 Mancini rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Santander cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293 Núñez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Villar 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280 Trumbo dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Severino c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .258 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .193 a-Ruiz ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 6 5 2 10 Wendle 2b 3 3 1 0 1 0 .212 Meadows rf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .278 Pham lf 4 0 3 3 0 0 .278 Choi dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .294 García cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 b-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .309

Baltimore 000 004 000 0_4 10 0 Tampa Bay 002 020 000 1_5 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Martin in the 7th. b-grounded out for Duffy in the 10th.

Advertisement

LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Trumbo (1), Pham (28). HR_Alberto (11), off Yarbrough; Meadows (25), off Wojciechowski. RBIs_Alberto (47), Trumbo 2 (2), Severino (39), Meadows 2 (72), Pham 3 (61). SB_Pham (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Stewart); Tampa Bay 4 (d’Arnaud 2, Choi). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Núñez, Choi, Meadows. GIDP_Trumbo, Mancini.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe; Adames, Wendle, Lowe).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski 7 5 4 4 1 5 95 5.12 Scott 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.09 Harvey 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.69 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.10 Tate, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 6.35

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough 6 9 4 4 0 4 98 3.49 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.93 Drake 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.60 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.30 Poche, W, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.87

Inherited runners-scored_Harvey 1-0. HBP_Wojciechowski (Wendle), Scott (Pham).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:16. A_10,566 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.