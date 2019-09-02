Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|4
|0
|6
|
|Alberto 3b-2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.323
|Mancini rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Santander cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Núñez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Severino c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|a-Ruiz ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|2
|10
|
|Wendle 2b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Meadows rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.278
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.278
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|b-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Baltimore
|000
|004
|000
|0_4
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|020
|000
|1_5
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Martin in the 7th. b-grounded out for Duffy in the 10th.
LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Trumbo (1), Pham (28). HR_Alberto (11), off Yarbrough; Meadows (25), off Wojciechowski. RBIs_Alberto (47), Trumbo 2 (2), Severino (39), Meadows 2 (72), Pham 3 (61). SB_Pham (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Stewart); Tampa Bay 4 (d’Arnaud 2, Choi). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Núñez, Choi, Meadows. GIDP_Trumbo, Mancini.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe; Adames, Wendle, Lowe).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski
|7
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|95
|5.12
|Scott
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.09
|Harvey
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.69
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.10
|Tate, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|6.35
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|6
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|4
|98
|3.49
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.93
|Drake
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.60
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.30
|Poche, W, 4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.87
Inherited runners-scored_Harvey 1-0. HBP_Wojciechowski (Wendle), Scott (Pham).
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:16. A_10,566 (25,025).
