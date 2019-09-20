Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

September 20, 2019 11:23 pm
 
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts dh 5 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 5 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 4 1 0 0
Owings pr 0 0 0 0 Pham dh 5 0 0 0
León c 1 0 0 0 Choi 1b 5 0 2 1
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 0
Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 0 Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 1 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0
G.Hernández lf 3 1 1 0 Heredia pr-cf 2 1 0 0
Holt rf 4 1 1 0 García rf 2 0 1 0
Moreland 1b 5 2 2 4 Brosseau ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Davis pr 0 1 0 0
M.Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Duffy 3b 2 0 1 0
Lowe ph 1 1 0 1
Robertson 3b 1 0 0 0
Adames ss 5 0 3 2
Boston 000 000 202 00 4
Tampa Bay 000 000 310 01 5

LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Holt (14), Adames (24), Choi (18). 3B_G.Hernández (1). HR_Moreland 2 (17).

Boston
Porcello 6 3 0 0 0 6
Hernandez H,4 1-3 1 3 3 2 1
Walden BS,2-5 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cashner 1 1 1 1 1 1
Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 2
Poyner 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kelley L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Tampa Bay
Morton 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 8
Drake 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson H,7 1 0 0 0 1 2
Pagán BS,20-28 1 2 2 2 0 1
Roe 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Poche 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo W,4-8 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Taylor.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:58. A_17,117 (25,025).

