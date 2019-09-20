Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Owings pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hernández lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heredia pr-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Holt rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Moreland 1b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Brosseau ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M.Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lowe ph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robertson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Boston
|000
|000
|202
|00
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|310
|01
|—
|5
LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Holt (14), Adames (24), Choi (18). 3B_G.Hernández (1). HR_Moreland 2 (17).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Porcello
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hernandez H,4
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Walden BS,2-5
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cashner
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brasier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poyner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelley L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Drake
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pagán BS,20-28
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Roe
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo W,4-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Taylor.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:58. A_17,117 (25,025).
