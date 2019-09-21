Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

September 21, 2019 10:22 pm
 
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 5 1 2 0 Meadows rf 4 1 2 0
Devers 3b 5 1 1 2 Pham lf 3 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 1 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0
Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0
Moreland 1b 5 1 1 1 Brosseau lf 0 0 0 0
Holt lf 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 1 0 0
G.Hernández lf 1 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 5 0 2 1
Vázquez c 2 0 0 0 Davis pr 0 1 0 0
Benintendi pr 0 0 0 0 Lowe dh 5 1 1 2
León c 0 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 4 0 2 1
M.Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 1 1 1
Boston 000 100 020 01 4
Tampa Bay 002 000 100 02 5

E_M.Hernández (3). LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Bogaerts (51), Duffy (7), d’Arnaud (15). HR_Bogaerts (32), Devers (31), Moreland (18), Adames (19), Lowe (7). SB_Meadows (12).

Boston
Lakins 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Poyner 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Shawaryn 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Brewer 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Weber 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Taylor 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Brasier 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cashner 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3
Workman 1 0 0 0 1 2
Smith L,0-3 BS,1-2 0 2 2 2 0 0
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 3 2 0 0 0 7
Chirinos 1 1 1 1 0 2
Kittredge H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Poche H,16 1 0 0 0 1 1
Anderson BS,0-3 1 2 2 2 0 1
Drake 1 0 0 0 1 0
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo W,5-8 1 1 1 1 0 1

Smith pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Shawaryn (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:57. A_18,179 (25,025).

