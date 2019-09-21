Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

September 21, 2019 10:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .292
Devers 3b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .307
Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .305
Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .299
Moreland 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .244
Holt lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
G.Hernández lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Vázquez c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .270
1-Benintendi pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
León c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221
M.Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .252
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .288
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .276
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Brosseau lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Choi 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .258
d’Arnaud c 5 0 2 1 0 0 .266
2-Davis pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 1.000
Lowe dh 5 1 1 2 0 2 .264
Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Wendle 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .233
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 3 .253
Boston 000 100 020 01_4 7 1
Tampa Bay 002 000 100 02_5 9 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Heredia in the 10th.

1-ran for Vázquez in the 9th. 2-ran for d’Arnaud in the 11th.

Advertisement

E_M.Hernández (3). LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Bogaerts (51), Duffy (7), d’Arnaud (15). HR_Bogaerts (32), off Chirinos; Devers (31), off Anderson; Moreland (18), off Castillo; Adames (19), off Taylor; Lowe (7), off Smith. RBIs_Bogaerts (110), Devers 2 (112), Moreland (56), d’Arnaud (67), Wendle (17), Adames (49), Lowe 2 (19). SB_Meadows (12). CS_Wendle (3), Meadows (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Martinez); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames). RISP_Boston 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 3 for 7.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Lowe.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lakins 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 4.22
Poyner 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.91
Shawaryn 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 29 8.24
Brewer 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.35
Weber 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 34 4.85
Taylor 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 11 3.06
Brasier 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.03
Cashner 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.76
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.96
Workman 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 1.95
Smith, L, 0-3, BS, 1-2 0 2 2 2 0 0 8 5.90
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 3 2 0 0 0 7 52 1.92
Chirinos 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 3.67
Kittredge, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.50
Fairbanks, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.79
Poche, H, 16 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.03
Anderson, BS, 0-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 2.25
Drake 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.38
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.39
Castillo, W, 5-8 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.46

Inherited runners-scored_Poyner 2-0, Brewer 3-1, Taylor 1-0, Brasier 1-0. HBP_Shawaryn (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:57. A_18,179 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson