Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .292 Devers 3b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .307 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .305 Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .299 Moreland 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .244 Holt lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 G.Hernández lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130 Vázquez c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .270 1-Benintendi pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 León c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221 M.Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .252

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .288 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .276 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Brosseau lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Choi 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .258 d’Arnaud c 5 0 2 1 0 0 .266 2-Davis pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 1.000 Lowe dh 5 1 1 2 0 2 .264 Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Wendle 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .233 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 3 .253

Boston 000 100 020 01_4 7 1 Tampa Bay 002 000 100 02_5 9 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Heredia in the 10th.

1-ran for Vázquez in the 9th. 2-ran for d’Arnaud in the 11th.

E_M.Hernández (3). LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Bogaerts (51), Duffy (7), d’Arnaud (15). HR_Bogaerts (32), off Chirinos; Devers (31), off Anderson; Moreland (18), off Castillo; Adames (19), off Taylor; Lowe (7), off Smith. RBIs_Bogaerts (110), Devers 2 (112), Moreland (56), d’Arnaud (67), Wendle (17), Adames (49), Lowe 2 (19). SB_Meadows (12). CS_Wendle (3), Meadows (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Martinez); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames). RISP_Boston 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Lowe.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lakins 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 4.22 Poyner 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.91 Shawaryn 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 29 8.24 Brewer 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.35 Weber 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 34 4.85 Taylor 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 11 3.06 Brasier 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.03 Cashner 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.76 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.96 Workman 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 1.95 Smith, L, 0-3, BS, 1-2 0 2 2 2 0 0 8 5.90

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 3 2 0 0 0 7 52 1.92 Chirinos 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 3.67 Kittredge, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.50 Fairbanks, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.79 Poche, H, 16 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.03 Anderson, BS, 0-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 2.25 Drake 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.38 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.39 Castillo, W, 5-8 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.46

Inherited runners-scored_Poyner 2-0, Brewer 3-1, Taylor 1-0, Brasier 1-0. HBP_Shawaryn (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:57. A_18,179 (25,025).

