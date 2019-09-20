Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|2-Owings pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Benintendi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|G.Hernández lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.136
|Holt rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.308
|Moreland 1b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.245
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|M.Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Pham dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.260
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|a-Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|1-Heredia pr-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|García rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|b-Brosseau ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.276
|3-Davis pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Duffy 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|c-Lowe ph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Robertson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Boston
|000
|000
|202
|00_4
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|310
|01_5
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Kiermaier in the 7th. b-walked for García in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Duffy in the 7th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th. 2-ran for Vázquez in the 8th. 3-ran for Brosseau in the 11th.
LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Holt (14), Adames (24), Choi (18). 3B_G.Hernández (1). HR_Moreland (17), off Morton; Moreland (17), off Pagán. RBIs_Moreland 4 (55), Lowe (17), Adames 2 (46), Choi (58).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Holt); Tampa Bay 3 (Meadows, Wendle, Heredia). RISP_Boston 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|87
|5.56
|Hernandez, H, 4
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|16
|4.55
|Walden, BS, 2-5
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.57
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.91
|Cashner
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|5.88
|Brasier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.09
|Poyner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.10
|Kelley, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|13.50
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|103
|3.15
|Drake
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.44
|Anderson, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.42
|Pagán, BS, 20-28
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|2.43
|Roe
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.04
|Poche
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.13
|Castillo, W, 4-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Walden 3-2, Taylor 2-1. WP_Taylor.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:58. A_17,117 (25,025).
