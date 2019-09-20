Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273 2-Owings pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .103 León c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .311 Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .303 Benintendi lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 G.Hernández lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .136 Holt rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .308 Moreland 1b 5 2 2 4 0 1 .245 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .221 M.Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wendle 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Meadows lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .289 Pham dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .280 Choi 1b 5 0 2 1 0 3 .260 d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .264 Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .230 a-Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .293 1-Heredia pr-cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .225 García rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .279 b-Brosseau ph-rf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .276 3-Davis pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 1.000 Duffy 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .244 c-Lowe ph 1 1 0 1 0 0 .267 Robertson 3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .211 Adames ss 5 0 3 2 0 1 .250

Boston 000 000 202 00_4 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 310 01_5 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Kiermaier in the 7th. b-walked for García in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Duffy in the 7th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th. 2-ran for Vázquez in the 8th. 3-ran for Brosseau in the 11th.

Advertisement

LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Holt (14), Adames (24), Choi (18). 3B_G.Hernández (1). HR_Moreland (17), off Morton; Moreland (17), off Pagán. RBIs_Moreland 4 (55), Lowe (17), Adames 2 (46), Choi (58).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Holt); Tampa Bay 3 (Meadows, Wendle, Heredia). RISP_Boston 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello 6 3 0 0 0 6 87 5.56 Hernandez, H, 4 1-3 1 3 3 2 1 16 4.55 Walden, BS, 2-5 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.57 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.91 Cashner 1 1 1 1 1 1 16 5.88 Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 5.09 Poyner 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.10 Kelley, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 21 13.50

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 8 103 3.15 Drake 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.44 Anderson, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 1.42 Pagán, BS, 20-28 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 2.43 Roe 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.04 Poche 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.13 Castillo, W, 4-8 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Walden 3-2, Taylor 2-1. WP_Taylor.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:58. A_17,117 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.