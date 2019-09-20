Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

September 20, 2019 11:23 pm
 
1 min read
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273
2-Owings pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .103
León c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .311
Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .303
Benintendi lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
G.Hernández lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .136
Holt rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .308
Moreland 1b 5 2 2 4 0 1 .245
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .221
M.Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Wendle 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Meadows lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .289
Pham dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .280
Choi 1b 5 0 2 1 0 3 .260
d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .264
Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .230
a-Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .293
1-Heredia pr-cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .225
García rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .279
b-Brosseau ph-rf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .276
3-Davis pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 1.000
Duffy 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .244
c-Lowe ph 1 1 0 1 0 0 .267
Robertson 3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .211
Adames ss 5 0 3 2 0 1 .250
Boston 000 000 202 00_4 7 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 310 01_5 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Kiermaier in the 7th. b-walked for García in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Duffy in the 7th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th. 2-ran for Vázquez in the 8th. 3-ran for Brosseau in the 11th.

LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Holt (14), Adames (24), Choi (18). 3B_G.Hernández (1). HR_Moreland (17), off Morton; Moreland (17), off Pagán. RBIs_Moreland 4 (55), Lowe (17), Adames 2 (46), Choi (58).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Holt); Tampa Bay 3 (Meadows, Wendle, Heredia). RISP_Boston 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello 6 3 0 0 0 6 87 5.56
Hernandez, H, 4 1-3 1 3 3 2 1 16 4.55
Walden, BS, 2-5 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.57
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.91
Cashner 1 1 1 1 1 1 16 5.88
Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 5.09
Poyner 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.10
Kelley, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 21 13.50
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 8 103 3.15
Drake 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.44
Anderson, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 1.42
Pagán, BS, 20-28 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 2.43
Roe 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.04
Poche 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.13
Castillo, W, 4-8 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Walden 3-2, Taylor 2-1. WP_Taylor.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:58. A_17,117 (25,025).

