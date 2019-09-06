Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

September 6, 2019 9:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 32 5 9 4
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 2 0 0 0
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 2 0 1 0
Grichuk dh 4 0 1 0 Meadows lf 4 1 2 1
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 1 1
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Drury 2b 3 0 0 0 Lowe dh 4 0 0 0
Davis rf 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 2 0
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0
Alford lf 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 2
Wendle 3b-2b 3 1 2 0
Toronto 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 120 100 01x 5

E_Drury (4). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_García (20), Adames (21). 3B_Grichuk (4). HR_Zunino (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Buchholz L,1-4 6 7 4 3 0 3
Pannone 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shafer 1 2 1 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
McKay 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 7
Fairbanks W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 2
Sulser 1 1 0 0 2 1
Pagán S,19-26 1 0 0 0 0 1

Sulser pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

WP_Shafer.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ben May; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:35. A_10,853 (25,025).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot