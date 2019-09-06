Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 32 5 9 4 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 2 0 0 0 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 2 0 1 0 Grichuk dh 4 0 1 0 Meadows lf 4 1 2 1 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 1 1 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Drury 2b 3 0 0 0 Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 Davis rf 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 2 0 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 Alford lf 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 2 Wendle 3b-2b 3 1 2 0

Toronto 000 000 000 — 0 Tampa Bay 120 100 01x — 5

E_Drury (4). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_García (20), Adames (21). 3B_Grichuk (4). HR_Zunino (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Buchholz L,1-4 6 7 4 3 0 3 Pannone 1 0 0 0 0 1 Shafer 1 2 1 0 0 2

Tampa Bay McKay 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 7 Fairbanks W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 2 Sulser 1 1 0 0 2 1 Pagán S,19-26 1 0 0 0 0 1

Sulser pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

WP_Shafer.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ben May; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:35. A_10,853 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.