Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|4
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alford lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wendle 3b-2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|120
|100
|01x
|—
|5
E_Drury (4). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_García (20), Adames (21). 3B_Grichuk (4). HR_Zunino (9).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buchholz L,1-4
|6
|
|7
|4
|3
|0
|3
|Pannone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shafer
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKay
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Fairbanks W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kittredge
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Pagán S,19-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Sulser pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
WP_Shafer.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ben May; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:35. A_10,853 (25,025).
