The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

September 6, 2019 9:55 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 2 0 2 13
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .322
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218
Grichuk dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .230
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Drury 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Davis rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .132
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Alford lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 9 4 0 6
Sogard 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Duffy 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Meadows lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286
García rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Adames ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .249
Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .239
Zunino c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .172
Wendle 3b-2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .227
Toronto 000 000 000_0 2 1
Tampa Bay 120 100 01x_5 9 0

E_Drury (4). LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_García (20), Adames (21). 3B_Grichuk (4). HR_Zunino (9), off Buchholz. RBIs_García (63), Zunino 2 (32), Meadows (76). CS_Wendle (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr. 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Duffy.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Drury, Tellez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buchholz L,1-4 6 7 4 3 0 3 90 5.31
Pannone 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.35
Shafer 1 2 1 0 0 2 25 3.09
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKay 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 7 59 5.03
Fairbanks W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.08
Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.17
Sulser 1 1 0 0 2 1 22 0.00
Pagán S,19-26 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.19

Inherited runners-scored_Pagán 3-0. WP_Shafer. PB_Jansen (4).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ben May; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:35. A_10,853 (25,025).

