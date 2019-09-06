Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 2 0 2 13 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .322 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218 Grichuk dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .230 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Drury 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Davis rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .132 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .207 Alford lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .143

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 9 4 0 6 Sogard 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Duffy 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Meadows lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286 García rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Adames ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .249 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .239 Zunino c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .172 Wendle 3b-2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .227

Toronto 000 000 000_0 2 1 Tampa Bay 120 100 01x_5 9 0

E_Drury (4). LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_García (20), Adames (21). 3B_Grichuk (4). HR_Zunino (9), off Buchholz. RBIs_García (63), Zunino 2 (32), Meadows (76). CS_Wendle (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr. 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Duffy.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Drury, Tellez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buchholz L,1-4 6 7 4 3 0 3 90 5.31 Pannone 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.35 Shafer 1 2 1 0 0 2 25 3.09

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKay 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 7 59 5.03 Fairbanks W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.08 Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.17 Sulser 1 1 0 0 2 1 22 0.00 Pagán S,19-26 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.19

Inherited runners-scored_Pagán 3-0. WP_Shafer. PB_Jansen (4).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ben May; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:35. A_10,853 (25,025).

