Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2
|13
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.322
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Alford lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|4
|0
|6
|
|Sogard 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Duffy 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.172
|Wendle 3b-2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|120
|100
|01x_5
|9
|0
E_Drury (4). LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_García (20), Adames (21). 3B_Grichuk (4). HR_Zunino (9), off Buchholz. RBIs_García (63), Zunino 2 (32), Meadows (76). CS_Wendle (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr. 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Duffy.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Drury, Tellez).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buchholz L,1-4
|6
|
|7
|4
|3
|0
|3
|90
|5.31
|Pannone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.35
|Shafer
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.09
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKay
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|59
|5.03
|Fairbanks W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.08
|Kittredge
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.17
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|0.00
|Pagán S,19-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.19
Inherited runners-scored_Pagán 3-0. WP_Shafer. PB_Jansen (4).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ben May; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:35. A_10,853 (25,025).
