Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|15
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.207
|Tellez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Smoak dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|1-Alford pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.158
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.169
|e-Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|5
|11
|
|García rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.287
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Duffy 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|c-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|2-Brosseau pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Adames ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|a-Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Wendle 2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|b-Wong ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|d-d’Arnaud ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Robertson 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.210
|Toronto
|000
|003
|000_3
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|200
|12x_5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Adames in the 6th. b-singled for Zunino in the 7th. c-walked for Duffy in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Perez in the 8th. e-pinch hit for Fisher in the 9th.
1-ran for Smoak in the 8th. 2-ran for Choi in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Davis (1), Guerrero Jr. (24), Smoak (14), Robertson (9), Kiermaier (19). RBIs_McGuire (7), Davis (3), McKinney (23), Meadows (77), Adames (43), Robertson 2 (17), d’Arnaud (58). SB_Davis (2). SF_McKinney, d’Arnaud.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (McKinney 2, Guerrero Jr., Fisher); Tampa Bay 4 (Zunino, Lowe, Aguilar). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Aguilar, Pham. GIDP_Pham.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Tellez).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kay
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|92
|3.18
|Adam, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.30
|Law
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.89
|Romano, L, 0-2
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|5.00
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.97
|Tepera
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.93
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|10
|92
|3.11
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.57
|Anderson, W, 3-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.64
|Drake, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.89
Inherited runners-scored_Adam 2-0, Law 1-0, Mayza 1-0, Tepera 2-2. IBB_off Law (Meadows). HBP_Morton 2 (Tellez,Tellez), Kay (Duffy).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:06. A_12,663 (25,025).
