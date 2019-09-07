Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

September 7, 2019 9:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 15
Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .312
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 2 3 .207
Tellez 1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .219
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Smoak dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .212
1-Alford pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
McGuire c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .306
Davis cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .158
McKinney rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .213
Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .169
e-Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 8 5 5 11
García rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .272
Pham dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279
Meadows lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .287
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Duffy 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .216
c-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258
2-Brosseau pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .282
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .240
Adames ss 1 0 0 1 1 0 .249
a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Wendle 2b-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .171
b-Wong ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
d-d’Arnaud ph-c 0 0 0 1 0 0 .263
Robertson 2b-ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .210
Toronto 000 003 000_3 6 0
Tampa Bay 000 200 12x_5 8 0

a-struck out for Adames in the 6th. b-singled for Zunino in the 7th. c-walked for Duffy in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Perez in the 8th. e-pinch hit for Fisher in the 9th.

1-ran for Smoak in the 8th. 2-ran for Choi in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Davis (1), Guerrero Jr. (24), Smoak (14), Robertson (9), Kiermaier (19). RBIs_McGuire (7), Davis (3), McKinney (23), Meadows (77), Adames (43), Robertson 2 (17), d’Arnaud (58). SB_Davis (2). SF_McKinney, d’Arnaud.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (McKinney 2, Guerrero Jr., Fisher); Tampa Bay 4 (Zunino, Lowe, Aguilar). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Aguilar, Pham. GIDP_Pham.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Tellez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kay 5 2-3 4 2 2 3 8 92 3.18
Adam, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 17 4.30
Law 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.89
Romano, L, 0-2 0 0 1 1 1 0 7 5.00
Mayza 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 4.97
Tepera 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.93
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 6 5 3 3 2 10 92 3.11
Poche 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.57
Anderson, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.64
Drake, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 3.89

Inherited runners-scored_Adam 2-0, Law 1-0, Mayza 1-0, Tepera 2-2. IBB_off Law (Meadows). HBP_Morton 2 (Tellez,Tellez), Kay (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:06. A_12,663 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US