Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 3 15 Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .312 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 2 3 .207 Tellez 1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .219 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Smoak dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .212 1-Alford pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 McGuire c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .306 Davis cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .158 McKinney rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .213 Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .169 e-Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 8 5 5 11 García rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .272 Pham dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Meadows lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .287 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Duffy 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .216 c-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258 2-Brosseau pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .282 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .240 Adames ss 1 0 0 1 1 0 .249 a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Wendle 2b-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .171 b-Wong ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 d-d’Arnaud ph-c 0 0 0 1 0 0 .263 Robertson 2b-ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .210

Toronto 000 003 000_3 6 0 Tampa Bay 000 200 12x_5 8 0

a-struck out for Adames in the 6th. b-singled for Zunino in the 7th. c-walked for Duffy in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Perez in the 8th. e-pinch hit for Fisher in the 9th.

1-ran for Smoak in the 8th. 2-ran for Choi in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Davis (1), Guerrero Jr. (24), Smoak (14), Robertson (9), Kiermaier (19). RBIs_McGuire (7), Davis (3), McKinney (23), Meadows (77), Adames (43), Robertson 2 (17), d’Arnaud (58). SB_Davis (2). SF_McKinney, d’Arnaud.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (McKinney 2, Guerrero Jr., Fisher); Tampa Bay 4 (Zunino, Lowe, Aguilar). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Aguilar, Pham. GIDP_Pham.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Tellez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kay 5 2-3 4 2 2 3 8 92 3.18 Adam, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 17 4.30 Law 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.89 Romano, L, 0-2 0 0 1 1 1 0 7 5.00 Mayza 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 4.97 Tepera 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.93

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 6 5 3 3 2 10 92 3.11 Poche 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.57 Anderson, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.64 Drake, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 3.89

Inherited runners-scored_Adam 2-0, Law 1-0, Mayza 1-0, Tepera 2-2. IBB_off Law (Meadows). HBP_Morton 2 (Tellez,Tellez), Kay (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:06. A_12,663 (25,025).

