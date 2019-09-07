Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

September 7, 2019 9:32 pm
 
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 30 5 8 5
Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 García rf 5 1 2 0
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Pham dh 4 1 1 0
Tellez 1b 2 1 1 0 Meadows lf 3 0 1 1
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 1 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0
Smoak dh 3 1 1 0 Duffy 3b 1 0 0 0
Alford pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Choi ph 0 0 0 0
McGuire c 4 0 1 1 Brosseau pr-2b 0 1 0 0
Davis cf 4 0 2 1 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0
McKinney rf 3 0 0 1 Adames ss 1 0 0 1
Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 Lowe ph 1 0 0 0
Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 Wendle 2b-3b 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 2 0 0 0
Wong ph 1 1 1 0
Perez c 0 0 0 0
d’Arnaud ph-c 0 0 0 1
Robertson 2b-ss 4 0 2 2
Toronto 000 003 000 3
Tampa Bay 000 200 12x 5

DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Davis (1), Guerrero Jr. (24), Smoak (14), Robertson (9), Kiermaier (19). SB_Davis (2). SF_McKinney (2), d’Arnaud (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Kay 5 2-3 4 2 2 3 8
Adam BS,0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Law 1 0 0 0 1 1
Romano L,0-2 0 0 1 1 1 0
Mayza 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Tepera 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Morton 6 5 3 3 2 10
Poche 1 0 0 0 1 1
Anderson W,3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Drake S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3

Romano pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Morton 2 (Tellez,Tellez), Kay (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:06. A_12,663 (25,025).

