Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smoak dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alford pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brosseau pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Adames ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wong ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d’Arnaud ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robertson 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Toronto
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|200
|12x
|—
|5
DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Davis (1), Guerrero Jr. (24), Smoak (14), Robertson (9), Kiermaier (19). SB_Davis (2). SF_McKinney (2), d’Arnaud (5).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kay
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Adam BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Law
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Romano L,0-2
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tepera
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|10
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson W,3-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Drake S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Romano pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Morton 2 (Tellez,Tellez), Kay (Duffy).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:06. A_12,663 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.