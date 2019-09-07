Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 30 5 8 5 Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 García rf 5 1 2 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Pham dh 4 1 1 0 Tellez 1b 2 1 1 0 Meadows lf 3 0 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 1 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Smoak dh 3 1 1 0 Duffy 3b 1 0 0 0 Alford pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Choi ph 0 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 0 1 1 Brosseau pr-2b 0 1 0 0 Davis cf 4 0 2 1 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 McKinney rf 3 0 0 1 Adames ss 1 0 0 1 Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 Wendle 2b-3b 1 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 Wong ph 1 1 1 0 Perez c 0 0 0 0 d’Arnaud ph-c 0 0 0 1 Robertson 2b-ss 4 0 2 2

Toronto 000 003 000 — 3 Tampa Bay 000 200 12x — 5

DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Davis (1), Guerrero Jr. (24), Smoak (14), Robertson (9), Kiermaier (19). SB_Davis (2). SF_McKinney (2), d’Arnaud (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Kay 5 2-3 4 2 2 3 8 Adam BS,0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Law 1 0 0 0 1 1 Romano L,0-2 0 0 1 1 1 0 Mayza 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Tepera 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Morton 6 5 3 3 2 10 Poche 1 0 0 0 1 1 Anderson W,3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Drake S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3

Romano pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Morton 2 (Tellez,Tellez), Kay (Duffy).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:06. A_12,663 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.