Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

September 5, 2019 10:53 pm
 
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 31 6 9 5
Bichette ss 5 2 2 3 Wendle 3b 5 2 2 0
Biggio 2b 4 1 0 0 Meadows dh 4 2 3 2
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 1 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 2 1 Heredia lf 1 0 0 0
Tellez dh 2 0 0 0 Choi 1b 2 0 1 0
Drury ph-dh 1 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 1
McKinney ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Zunino c 0 0 0 0
Hernández cf 4 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 2 0 1 0
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 García rf 3 1 1 1
McGuire c 4 1 3 0 Wong 2b 2 0 0 0
Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 Lowe ph 0 0 0 1
Robertson pr-2b 1 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Toronto 100 001 200 4
Tampa Bay 000 211 11x 6

E_Smoak (3), Fisher (2). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_McGuire (3), Choi (17), Meadows 2 (27), Wendle (12), Pham (29). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (2), García (2). HR_Bichette 2 (10), Meadows (27). SB_Biggio (10), Pham (20). SF_García (3), Lowe (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton 4 2-3 4 3 1 3 4
Stewart 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Boshers L,0-3 0 1 1 1 0 0
Adam 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 2 1 1 0 0
Tampa Bay
Pruitt 5 4 1 1 1 4
Milner 0 0 1 1 0 0
Roe H,23 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Poche H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Drake W,4-2 1 2 2 2 0 3
Castillo H,15 1 0 0 0 1 2
Pagán S,18-25 1 1 0 0 1 0

Boshers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Milner pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Thornton 2 (Kiermaier,Meadows), Milner (Biggio), Adam (Kiermaier).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ben May; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:32. A_5,962 (25,025).

