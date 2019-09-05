Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Wendle 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Heredia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Drury ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|McKinney ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robertson pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|100
|001
|200
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|211
|11x
|—
|6
E_Smoak (3), Fisher (2). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_McGuire (3), Choi (17), Meadows 2 (27), Wendle (12), Pham (29). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (2), García (2). HR_Bichette 2 (10), Meadows (27). SB_Biggio (10), Pham (20). SF_García (3), Lowe (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thornton
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Stewart
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Boshers L,0-3
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Adam
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pruitt
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Milner
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Roe H,23
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche H,14
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Drake W,4-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Castillo H,15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pagán S,18-25
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Boshers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Milner pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Thornton 2 (Kiermaier,Meadows), Milner (Biggio), Adam (Kiermaier).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ben May; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:32. A_5,962 (25,025).
