Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|3
|12
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.329
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Tellez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|a-Drury ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|c-McKinney ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|3
|6
|
|Wendle 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Meadows dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Heredia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Lowe ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|1-Robertson pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Toronto
|100
|001
|200_4
|8
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|211
|11x_6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Tellez in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Wong in the 6th. c-struck out for Drury in the 8th.
1-ran for Lowe in the 6th.
E_Smoak (3), Fisher (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_McGuire (3), Choi (17), Meadows 2 (27), Wendle (12), Pham (29). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (2), García (2). HR_Bichette (10), off Pruitt; Bichette (10), off Drake; Meadows (27), off Boshers. RBIs_Bichette 3 (17), Guerrero Jr. (60), García (62), d’Arnaud (57), Lowe (16), Meadows 2 (75). SB_Biggio (10), Pham (20). CS_Robertson (2). SF_García, Lowe.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Tellez, Bichette, Biggio); Tampa Bay 5 (Wong, Kiermaier, García, Heredia). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_d’Arnaud. GIDP_Smoak, García.
DP_Toronto 1 (Biggio, Smoak); Tampa Bay 1 (Wong, Wendle, Choi).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|92
|5.23
|Stewart
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.02
|Boshers, L, 0-3
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6.08
|Adam
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.77
|Tepera
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|6.23
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pruitt
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|81
|4.43
|Milner
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7.36
|Roe, H, 23
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.99
|Poche, H, 14
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.68
|Drake, W, 4-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|20
|3.98
|Castillo, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.72
|Pagán, S, 18-25
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.23
Milner pitched to 1 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Stewart 3-0, Roe 1-1, Poche 1-0. HBP_Thornton 2 (Kiermaier,Meadows), Milner (Biggio), Adam (Kiermaier).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ben May; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:32. A_5,962 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.