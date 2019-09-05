Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

September 5, 2019 10:53 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 3 12
Bichette ss 5 2 2 3 0 0 .329
Biggio 2b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .209
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .279
Tellez dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219
a-Drury ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
c-McKinney ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Hernández cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .221
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211
McGuire c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .310
Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .176
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 9 5 3 6
Wendle 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .220
Meadows dh 4 2 3 2 0 0 .284
Pham lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .280
Heredia lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Choi 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .261
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .263
Zunino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .170
Kiermaier cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .241
García rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .270
Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Lowe ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .294
1-Robertson pr-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Toronto 100 001 200_4 8 2
Tampa Bay 000 211 11x_6 9 0

a-struck out for Tellez in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Wong in the 6th. c-struck out for Drury in the 8th.

1-ran for Lowe in the 6th.

E_Smoak (3), Fisher (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_McGuire (3), Choi (17), Meadows 2 (27), Wendle (12), Pham (29). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (2), García (2). HR_Bichette (10), off Pruitt; Bichette (10), off Drake; Meadows (27), off Boshers. RBIs_Bichette 3 (17), Guerrero Jr. (60), García (62), d’Arnaud (57), Lowe (16), Meadows 2 (75). SB_Biggio (10), Pham (20). CS_Robertson (2). SF_García, Lowe.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Tellez, Bichette, Biggio); Tampa Bay 5 (Wong, Kiermaier, García, Heredia). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud. GIDP_Smoak, García.

DP_Toronto 1 (Biggio, Smoak); Tampa Bay 1 (Wong, Wendle, Choi).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton 4 2-3 4 3 1 3 4 92 5.23
Stewart 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 22 4.02
Boshers, L, 0-3 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 6.08
Adam 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.77
Tepera 1 2 1 1 0 0 13 6.23
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pruitt 5 4 1 1 1 4 81 4.43
Milner 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 7.36
Roe, H, 23 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.99
Poche, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.68
Drake, W, 4-2 1 2 2 2 0 3 20 3.98
Castillo, H, 15 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.72
Pagán, S, 18-25 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 2.23

Milner pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Stewart 3-0, Roe 1-1, Poche 1-0. HBP_Thornton 2 (Kiermaier,Meadows), Milner (Biggio), Adam (Kiermaier).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ben May; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:32. A_5,962 (25,025).

