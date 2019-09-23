Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|
|M.Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wendle 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Travis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Moreland ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Heredia pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|G.Hernández lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robertson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|León c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Boston
|011
|200
|000
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|601
|00x
|—
|7
LOB_Boston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_M.Hernández (7), Moreland (16), Bradley Jr. (26), Choi (19), García (24). HR_Choi (17), B.Lowe (17), Adames (20). SB_Betts (16), Bradley Jr. (8).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chacín
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Poyner L,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Velázquez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Roe
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pruitt W,3-0
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Drake H,12
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson H,8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán H,8
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche S,2-8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Poyner (Kiermaier). WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:29. A_8,779 (25,025).
