Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 10 4 Totals 31 7 8 7 M.Hernández 2b 4 1 1 1 Wendle 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 1 2 0 Pham dh 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 0 2 1 Meadows lf 3 1 2 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 Travis 1b 1 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 2 2 3 Moreland ph-1b 2 1 1 0 García rf 3 0 1 1 Vázquez ph 1 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 3 1 Heredia pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Bogaerts ph 1 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 1 1 1 G.Hernández lf 4 0 0 0 Robertson 3b 1 0 0 0 Owings ss 3 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 2 1 0 0 León c 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 2

Boston 011 200 000 — 4 Tampa Bay 000 601 00x — 7

LOB_Boston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_M.Hernández (7), Moreland (16), Bradley Jr. (26), Choi (19), García (24). HR_Choi (17), B.Lowe (17), Adames (20). SB_Betts (16), Bradley Jr. (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Chacín 3 2-3 4 4 4 1 5 Poyner L,0-1 1-3 1 2 2 0 1 Velázquez 2 2 1 1 0 2 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 2

Tampa Bay Snell 1 2-3 2 1 1 3 3 Roe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fairbanks 1 2 1 1 0 0 Pruitt W,3-0 1 3 2 2 2 1 Drake H,12 2 0 0 0 0 2 Anderson H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2 Castillo H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pagán H,8 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Poche S,2-8 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Poyner (Kiermaier). WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:29. A_8,779 (25,025).

