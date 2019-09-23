Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 10 4 5 11 M.Hernández 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .252 Betts rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .293 Devers 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .308 Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .301 Travis 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Moreland ph-1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .246 Vázquez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .225 Bogaerts ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .304 G.Hernández lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .094 Owings ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .111 León c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 8 7 2 10 Wendle 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Pham dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Meadows lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .291 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .266 Choi 1b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .258 García rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .280 Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .289 Heredia pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 B.Lowe 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .277 Robertson 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Kiermaier cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .227 Adames ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .254

Boston 011 200 000_4 10 0 Tampa Bay 000 601 00x_7 8 0

a-doubled for Travis in the 3rd. b-walked for García in the 8th. c-struck out for Moreland in the 9th. d-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_M.Hernández (7), Moreland (16), Bradley Jr. (26), Choi (19), García (24). HR_Choi (17), off Chacín; B.Lowe (17), off Chacín; Adames (20), off Poyner. RBIs_M.Hernández (11), Bradley Jr. (57), Devers (113), Martinez (100), Choi 3 (61), B.Lowe (50), Adames 2 (51), García (70). SB_Betts (16), Bradley Jr. (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 8 (Travis, Betts, G.Hernández, Bradley Jr., Bogaerts); Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson). RISP_Boston 4 for 12; Tampa Bay 2 for 3.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacín 3 2-3 4 4 4 1 5 57 6.00 Poyner L,0-1 1-3 1 2 2 0 1 11 7.36 Velázquez 2 2 1 1 0 2 32 5.63 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.96 Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 6.05

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 1 2-3 2 1 1 3 3 52 4.21 Roe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.01 Fairbanks 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 6.10 Pruitt W,3-0 1 3 2 2 2 1 27 4.40 Drake H,12 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 3.25 Anderson H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.14 Castillo H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.41 Pagán H,8 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 2.38 Poche S,2-8 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 4.96

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 2-0, Poche 2-0. HBP_Poyner (Kiermaier). WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:29. A_8,779 (25,025).

