Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|5
|11
|
|M.Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.301
|Travis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Moreland ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Bogaerts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|G.Hernández lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|León c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|2
|10
|
|Wendle 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Choi 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|García rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Heredia pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Robertson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Boston
|011
|200
|000_4
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|601
|00x_7
|8
|0
a-doubled for Travis in the 3rd. b-walked for García in the 8th. c-struck out for Moreland in the 9th. d-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.
LOB_Boston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_M.Hernández (7), Moreland (16), Bradley Jr. (26), Choi (19), García (24). HR_Choi (17), off Chacín; B.Lowe (17), off Chacín; Adames (20), off Poyner. RBIs_M.Hernández (11), Bradley Jr. (57), Devers (113), Martinez (100), Choi 3 (61), B.Lowe (50), Adames 2 (51), García (70). SB_Betts (16), Bradley Jr. (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 8 (Travis, Betts, G.Hernández, Bradley Jr., Bogaerts); Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson). RISP_Boston 4 for 12; Tampa Bay 2 for 3.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacín
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|57
|6.00
|Poyner L,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|7.36
|Velázquez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|5.63
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.96
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|6.05
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|52
|4.21
|Roe
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.01
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|6.10
|Pruitt W,3-0
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|27
|4.40
|Drake H,12
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.25
|Anderson H,8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.14
|Castillo H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.41
|Pagán H,8
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.38
|Poche S,2-8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4.96
Inherited runners-scored_Roe 2-0, Poche 2-0. HBP_Poyner (Kiermaier). WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:29. A_8,779 (25,025).
