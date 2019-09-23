Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

September 23, 2019 10:48 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 10 4 5 11
M.Hernández 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .252
Betts rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .293
Devers 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .308
Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .301
Travis 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Moreland ph-1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .246
Vázquez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .225
Bogaerts ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .304
G.Hernández lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .094
Owings ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .111
León c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 8 7 2 10
Wendle 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Pham dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Meadows lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .291
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .266
Choi 1b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .258
García rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .280
Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .289
Heredia pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
B.Lowe 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .277
Robertson 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Kiermaier cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .227
Adames ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .254
Boston 011 200 000_4 10 0
Tampa Bay 000 601 00x_7 8 0

a-doubled for Travis in the 3rd. b-walked for García in the 8th. c-struck out for Moreland in the 9th. d-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_M.Hernández (7), Moreland (16), Bradley Jr. (26), Choi (19), García (24). HR_Choi (17), off Chacín; B.Lowe (17), off Chacín; Adames (20), off Poyner. RBIs_M.Hernández (11), Bradley Jr. (57), Devers (113), Martinez (100), Choi 3 (61), B.Lowe (50), Adames 2 (51), García (70). SB_Betts (16), Bradley Jr. (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 8 (Travis, Betts, G.Hernández, Bradley Jr., Bogaerts); Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson). RISP_Boston 4 for 12; Tampa Bay 2 for 3.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacín 3 2-3 4 4 4 1 5 57 6.00
Poyner L,0-1 1-3 1 2 2 0 1 11 7.36
Velázquez 2 2 1 1 0 2 32 5.63
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.96
Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 6.05
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 1 2-3 2 1 1 3 3 52 4.21
Roe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.01
Fairbanks 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 6.10
Pruitt W,3-0 1 3 2 2 2 1 27 4.40
Drake H,12 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 3.25
Anderson H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.14
Castillo H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.41
Pagán H,8 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 2.38
Poche S,2-8 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 4.96

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 2-0, Poche 2-0. HBP_Poyner (Kiermaier). WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:29. A_8,779 (25,025).

Today in History

1789: George Washington appoints first Cabinet