Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 4 10 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .296 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268 Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .290 Puig rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252 Freeman 2b 3 1 3 0 1 0 .296 Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221 Bauers lf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .234 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217 b-Allen ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Haase c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chang 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .208

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 14 8 4 5 Sogard 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .312 Meadows rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .276 Pham lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .274 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .263 a-d’Arnaud ph-1b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .274 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .210 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Kiermaier cf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .241 Lowe dh 3 2 2 2 1 1 .305 Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .172

Cleveland 010 000 010_2 6 1 Tampa Bay 100 210 13x_8 14 0

a-doubled for Choi in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Plawecki in the 8th.

E_Santana (8). LOB_Cleveland 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bauers (16), Meadows 2 (25), d’Arnaud (12), Pham (27). HR_Lowe (6), off Plutko. RBIs_Bauers 2 (41), Wendle (13), Lowe 2 (15), d’Arnaud 2 (54), Zunino (30), Sogard (10), Meadows (70). SB_Wendle (5), Pham (17). CS_Adames (2). SF_Bauers.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Chang 3, Plawecki); Tampa Bay 5 (Adames 2, Choi). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Reyes 2. GIDP_Zunino, Pham.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Freeman, Santana; Freeman, Lindor, Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plutko, L, 6-4 4 1-3 6 4 4 4 2 81 4.53 O.Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.78 Hoyt 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Carrasco 1 2 1 1 0 0 19 5.05 Otero 1 5 3 3 0 1 20 5.47

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 14-6 5 1-3 4 1 1 3 8 108 3.06 Milner, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.38 Fairbanks, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.50 Kittredge 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 4.50 Roe, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.08 Pinto 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 15.43

Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 2-1, Milner 1-0, Roe 2-0. HBP_Morton (Mercado), Kittredge (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:01. A_14,922 (25,025).

