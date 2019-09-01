Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|10
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.290
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Freeman 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|b-Allen ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|14
|8
|4
|5
|
|Sogard 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|Meadows rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|a-d’Arnaud ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Lowe dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.305
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.172
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|010_2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|210
|13x_8
|14
|0
a-doubled for Choi in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Plawecki in the 8th.
E_Santana (8). LOB_Cleveland 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bauers (16), Meadows 2 (25), d’Arnaud (12), Pham (27). HR_Lowe (6), off Plutko. RBIs_Bauers 2 (41), Wendle (13), Lowe 2 (15), d’Arnaud 2 (54), Zunino (30), Sogard (10), Meadows (70). SB_Wendle (5), Pham (17). CS_Adames (2). SF_Bauers.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Chang 3, Plawecki); Tampa Bay 5 (Adames 2, Choi). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 6 for 13.
Runners moved up_Reyes 2. GIDP_Zunino, Pham.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Freeman, Santana; Freeman, Lindor, Santana).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko, L, 6-4
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|81
|4.53
|O.Pérez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.78
|Hoyt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Carrasco
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|5.05
|Otero
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|20
|5.47
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 14-6
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|108
|3.06
|Milner, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.38
|Fairbanks, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.50
|Kittredge
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
|Roe, H, 21
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.08
|Pinto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15.43
Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 2-1, Milner 1-0, Roe 2-0. HBP_Morton (Mercado), Kittredge (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:01. A_14,922 (25,025).
