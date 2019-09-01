Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

September 1, 2019 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 35 8 14 8
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 5 1 2 1
Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 Meadows rf 5 1 3 1
Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 1 2 0
Puig rf 4 1 1 0 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0
Freeman 2b 3 1 3 0 a-d’Arnaud ph-1b 2 0 2 2
Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 1
Bauers lf 3 0 1 2 Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 2 1 0
b-Allen ph 0 0 0 0 Lowe dh 3 2 2 2
Haase c 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 1 1 1
Chang 3b 3 0 0 0
Cleveland 010 000 010 2
Tampa Bay 100 210 13x 8

E_Santana (8). DP_Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Cleveland 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bauers (16), Meadows 2 (25), d’Arnaud (12), Pham (27). HR_Lowe (6). SB_Wendle (5), Pham (17). SF_Bauers (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plutko, L, 6-4 4 1-3 6 4 4 4 2
O.Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hoyt 1 0 0 0 0 2
Carrasco 1 2 1 1 0 0
Otero 1 5 3 3 0 1
Tampa Bay
Morton, W, 14-6 5 1-3 4 1 1 3 8
Milner, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Fairbanks, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kittredge 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Roe, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pinto 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Morton (Mercado), Kittredge (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

Advertisement

T_3:01. A_14,922 (25,025).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations