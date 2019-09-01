Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|14
|8
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|a-d’Arnaud ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|b-Allen ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|100
|210
|13x
|—
|8
E_Santana (8). DP_Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Cleveland 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bauers (16), Meadows 2 (25), d’Arnaud (12), Pham (27). HR_Lowe (6). SB_Wendle (5), Pham (17). SF_Bauers (3).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plutko, L, 6-4
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|O.Pérez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoyt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Carrasco
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Otero
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton, W, 14-6
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Milner, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fairbanks, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kittredge
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Roe, H, 21
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Morton (Mercado), Kittredge (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:01. A_14,922 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.