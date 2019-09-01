Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Cleveland Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 35 8 14 8 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 5 1 2 1 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 Meadows rf 5 1 3 1 Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 1 2 0 Puig rf 4 1 1 0 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Freeman 2b 3 1 3 0 a-d’Arnaud ph-1b 2 0 2 2 Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 1 Bauers lf 3 0 1 2 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 2 1 0 b-Allen ph 0 0 0 0 Lowe dh 3 2 2 2 Haase c 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 1 1 1 Chang 3b 3 0 0 0

Cleveland 010 000 010 — 2 Tampa Bay 100 210 13x — 8

E_Santana (8). DP_Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Cleveland 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bauers (16), Meadows 2 (25), d’Arnaud (12), Pham (27). HR_Lowe (6). SB_Wendle (5), Pham (17). SF_Bauers (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plutko, L, 6-4 4 1-3 6 4 4 4 2 O.Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hoyt 1 0 0 0 0 2 Carrasco 1 2 1 1 0 0 Otero 1 5 3 3 0 1

Tampa Bay Morton, W, 14-6 5 1-3 4 1 1 3 8 Milner, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Fairbanks, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kittredge 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Roe, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pinto 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Morton (Mercado), Kittredge (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:01. A_14,922 (25,025).

