The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

September 19, 2019 1:02 am
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 8 14 8 4 13
Meadows rf-lf 5 2 1 1 1 1 .289
Pham lf 6 3 5 2 0 0 .280
Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lowe 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Duffy 3b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .240
2-Davis pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 1.000
Robertson 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Choi 1b 4 0 1 2 1 3 .258
d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 2 0 2 .000
Wendle 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .233
García cf-rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .278
Adames ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .250
McKay p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Aguilar ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .293
1-Wong pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Roe p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Kiermaier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
h-Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Poche p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 7 12 6 2 13
Freese 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .310
c-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
May p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-Ríos ph-3b-lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .293
Pollock lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .265
Sborz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
j-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Taylor 3b-lf-cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .261
Bellinger cf-rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .305
Hernández rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .240
e-Pederson ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .248
i-Gyorko ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Muncy 2b-1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .247
Seager ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .267
Smith c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .238
Sadler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Negrón ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
b-Lux ph-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Tampa Bay 100 021 002 02_8 14 1
Los Angeles 030 002 010 01_7 12 2

a-struck out for Floro in the 2nd. b-struck out for Gonsolin in the 5th. c-struck out for Freese in the 5th. d-singled for Castillo in the 6th. e-singled for Hernández in the 6th. f-popped out for Kittredge in the 8th. g-struck out for Jansen in the 9th. h-struck out for Pagán in the 10th. i-flied out for Pederson in the 10th. j-struck out for Sborz in the 11th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 6th. 2-ran for Duffy in the 9th.

E_García (5), Taylor (11), Bellinger (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Pham 2 (32), Adames (24), Bellinger (32), Muncy (20). HR_Meadows (32), off Sborz; Bellinger (45), off Pagán. RBIs_d’Arnaud 2 (0), Pham 2 (66), Aguilar (15), Choi 2 (57), Meadows (88), Muncy 2 (89), Smith (35), Pederson (68), Bellinger (110), Ríos (7). SB_Pollock (5), Pham (23). CS_García (4). SF_d’Arnaud, Choi, Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle 3, d’Arnaud, Meadows); Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Martin). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 15; Los Angeles 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Robertson, Seager. GIDP_Adames, Bellinger.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Choi); Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Seager, Muncy).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKay 4 3 3 3 1 3 61 5.40
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.43
Roe 0 2 2 1 0 0 8 4.10
Drake, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.49
Anderson, BS, 0-2 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 1.50
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.60
Pagán 2 2 1 1 0 3 25 2.19
Poche, W, 5-5 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.17
Fairbanks, S, 2-2 1 2 1 0 0 1 19 6.48
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sadler 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 23 2.52
Floro 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.74
Urías, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 2.61
Gonsolin, BS, 1-2 2 1 2 2 3 2 49 3.16
Garcia 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.50
Kelly 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.62
May, H, 1 2 3 0 0 0 3 30 4.11
Jansen, BS, 30-38 1 2 2 2 1 0 26 3.81
Sborz, L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 0 1 34 9.00

Roe pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Drake 2-0, Anderson 2-2, Floro 2-1, Kelly 1-1. IBB_off Anderson (Seager). PB_d’Arnaud (6).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_4:40. A_48,253 (56,000).

