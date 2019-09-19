Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|8
|14
|8
|4
|13
|
|Meadows rf-lf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Pham lf
|6
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Fairbanks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lowe 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Duffy 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|2-Davis pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Robertson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.258
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.000
|Wendle 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|García cf-rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|McKay p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|1-Wong pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Roe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kittredge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Kiermaier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|h-Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Poche p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|7
|12
|6
|2
|13
|
|Freese 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|c-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|May p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Ríos ph-3b-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Pollock lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Sborz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|j-Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Taylor 3b-lf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Bellinger cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Hernández rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|e-Pederson ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|i-Gyorko ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Muncy 2b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Negrón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Urías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gonsolin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Lux ph-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Tampa Bay
|100
|021
|002
|02_8
|14
|1
|Los Angeles
|030
|002
|010
|01_7
|12
|2
a-struck out for Floro in the 2nd. b-struck out for Gonsolin in the 5th. c-struck out for Freese in the 5th. d-singled for Castillo in the 6th. e-singled for Hernández in the 6th. f-popped out for Kittredge in the 8th. g-struck out for Jansen in the 9th. h-struck out for Pagán in the 10th. i-flied out for Pederson in the 10th. j-struck out for Sborz in the 11th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 6th. 2-ran for Duffy in the 9th.
E_García (5), Taylor (11), Bellinger (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Pham 2 (32), Adames (24), Bellinger (32), Muncy (20). HR_Meadows (32), off Sborz; Bellinger (45), off Pagán. RBIs_d’Arnaud 2 (0), Pham 2 (66), Aguilar (15), Choi 2 (57), Meadows (88), Muncy 2 (89), Smith (35), Pederson (68), Bellinger (110), Ríos (7). SB_Pollock (5), Pham (23). CS_García (4). SF_d’Arnaud, Choi, Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle 3, d’Arnaud, Meadows); Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Martin). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 15; Los Angeles 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Robertson, Seager. GIDP_Adames, Bellinger.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Choi); Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Seager, Muncy).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKay
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|61
|5.40
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.43
|Roe
|0
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|8
|4.10
|Drake, H, 11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.49
|Anderson, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.50
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.60
|Pagán
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|25
|2.19
|Poche, W, 5-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.17
|Fairbanks, S, 2-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.48
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sadler
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.52
|Floro
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.74
|Urías, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.61
|Gonsolin, BS, 1-2
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|49
|3.16
|Garcia
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.50
|Kelly
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.62
|May, H, 1
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|4.11
|Jansen, BS, 30-38
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|3.81
|Sborz, L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|34
|9.00
Roe pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Drake 2-0, Anderson 2-2, Floro 2-1, Kelly 1-1. IBB_off Anderson (Seager). PB_d’Arnaud (6).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_4:40. A_48,253 (56,000).
