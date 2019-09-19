Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 8 14 8 4 13 Meadows rf-lf 5 2 1 1 1 1 .289 Pham lf 6 3 5 2 0 0 .280 Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lowe 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Duffy 3b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .240 2-Davis pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 1.000 Robertson 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Choi 1b 4 0 1 2 1 3 .258 d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 2 0 2 .000 Wendle 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .233 García cf-rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Adames ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .250 McKay p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Aguilar ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .293 1-Wong pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Roe p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Kiermaier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 h-Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Poche p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 7 12 6 2 13 Freese 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .310 c-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 May p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Ríos ph-3b-lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .293 Pollock lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .265 Sborz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — j-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Taylor 3b-lf-cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .261 Bellinger cf-rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .305 Hernández rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .240 e-Pederson ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .248 i-Gyorko ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Muncy 2b-1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .247 Seager ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .267 Smith c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .238 Sadler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Negrón ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 b-Lux ph-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267

Tampa Bay 100 021 002 02_8 14 1 Los Angeles 030 002 010 01_7 12 2

a-struck out for Floro in the 2nd. b-struck out for Gonsolin in the 5th. c-struck out for Freese in the 5th. d-singled for Castillo in the 6th. e-singled for Hernández in the 6th. f-popped out for Kittredge in the 8th. g-struck out for Jansen in the 9th. h-struck out for Pagán in the 10th. i-flied out for Pederson in the 10th. j-struck out for Sborz in the 11th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 6th. 2-ran for Duffy in the 9th.

E_García (5), Taylor (11), Bellinger (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Pham 2 (32), Adames (24), Bellinger (32), Muncy (20). HR_Meadows (32), off Sborz; Bellinger (45), off Pagán. RBIs_d’Arnaud 2 (0), Pham 2 (66), Aguilar (15), Choi 2 (57), Meadows (88), Muncy 2 (89), Smith (35), Pederson (68), Bellinger (110), Ríos (7). SB_Pollock (5), Pham (23). CS_García (4). SF_d’Arnaud, Choi, Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle 3, d’Arnaud, Meadows); Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Martin). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 15; Los Angeles 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Robertson, Seager. GIDP_Adames, Bellinger.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Choi); Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Seager, Muncy).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKay 4 3 3 3 1 3 61 5.40 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.43 Roe 0 2 2 1 0 0 8 4.10 Drake, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.49 Anderson, BS, 0-2 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 1.50 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.60 Pagán 2 2 1 1 0 3 25 2.19 Poche, W, 5-5 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.17 Fairbanks, S, 2-2 1 2 1 0 0 1 19 6.48

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sadler 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 23 2.52 Floro 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.74 Urías, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 2.61 Gonsolin, BS, 1-2 2 1 2 2 3 2 49 3.16 Garcia 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.50 Kelly 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.62 May, H, 1 2 3 0 0 0 3 30 4.11 Jansen, BS, 30-38 1 2 2 2 1 0 26 3.81 Sborz, L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 0 1 34 9.00

Roe pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Drake 2-0, Anderson 2-2, Floro 2-1, Kelly 1-1. IBB_off Anderson (Seager). PB_d’Arnaud (6).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_4:40. A_48,253 (56,000).

