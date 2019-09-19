Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

September 19, 2019 1:03 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 8 14 8 Totals 44 7 12 6
Meadows rf-lf 5 2 1 1 Freese 1b 2 0 1 0
Pham lf 6 3 5 2 Beaty ph 1 0 0 0
Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 Garcia p 0 0 0 0
Lowe 3b 3 0 1 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Duffy 3b 1 0 1 0 May p 1 0 0 0
Davis pr 0 1 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Robertson 3b 1 0 0 0 Ríos ph-3b 2 0 1 1
Choi 1b 4 0 1 2 Pollock lf 5 1 2 0
d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 2 Sborz p 0 0 0 0
Wendle 2b 5 0 0 0 Martin ph 1 0 0 0
García cf-rf 5 0 2 0 Taylor 3b-lf 5 1 2 0
Adames ss 4 2 1 0 Bellinger cf-rf 5 2 2 1
McKay p 2 0 0 0 Hernández rf 1 1 0 0
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 Pederson ph-rf 2 0 1 1
Aguilar ph 1 0 1 1 Gyorko ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Wong pr 0 0 0 0 Muncy 2b-1b 5 1 1 2
Roe p 0 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 0
Drake p 0 0 0 0 Smith c 4 0 0 1
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 Sadler p 0 0 0 0
Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Kiermaier ph 1 0 0 0 Negrón ph 1 0 0 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Urías p 0 0 0 0
Perez ph 1 0 0 0 Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0
Poche p 0 0 0 0 Lux ph-2b 4 0 0 0
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 100 021 002 02 8
Los Angeles 030 002 010 01 7

E_García (5), Taylor (11), Bellinger (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Pham 2 (32), Adames (24), Bellinger (32), Muncy (20). HR_Meadows (32), Bellinger (45). SB_Pollock (5), Pham (23). SF_d’Arnaud (0), Choi (7), Smith (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McKay 4 3 3 3 1 3
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2
Roe 0 2 2 1 0 0
Drake H,11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson BS,0-2 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pagán 2 2 1 1 0 3
Poche W,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks S,2-2 1 2 1 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Sadler 2-3 1 1 0 0 1
Floro 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Urías H,5 1 1 0 0 0 3
Gonsolin BS,1-2 2 1 2 2 3 2
Garcia 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Kelly 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
May H,1 2 3 0 0 0 3
Jansen BS,30-38 1 2 2 2 1 0
Sborz L,0-1 2 3 2 2 0 1

Roe pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

Advertisement

T_4:40. A_48,253 (56,000).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year