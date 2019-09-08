Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

September 8, 2019 3:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 2 10
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .216
b-Alford ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .219
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .276
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .230
Davis lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .164
Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .220
Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Ureña 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 8 10 8 2 5
Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .227
Pham dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Meadows lf 4 3 2 1 0 0 .288
García rf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .276
Choi 1b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .256
d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .264
Kiermaier cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .238
a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Adames ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249
Robertson 3b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .212
Toronto 020 000 001_3 6 0
Tampa Bay 120 030 20x_8 10 0

a-struck out for Kiermaier in the 5th. b-grounded out for Hernández in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Tellez (15), García 2 (22), Adames (22), d’Arnaud (13). 3B_Robertson (1). HR_Grichuk (25), off Glasnow; Meadows (28), off Waguespack; García (19), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Grichuk 2 (64), Guerrero Jr. (61), Meadows (78), Robertson 2 (19), García 3 (66), Choi (50), d’Arnaud (59). SF_Choi.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Jansen); Tampa Bay 4 (Wendle, Choi, Robertson, Lowe). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Drury. LIDP_Wendle.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Tellez, Bichette).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Waguespack, L, 4-4 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 2 72 4.55
Font 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 5.79
Gaviglio 2 2 2 2 0 2 26 4.57
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 2 1 2 2 2 5 41 2.15
Richards, W, 2-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 29 2.33
Roe, H, 24 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.97
Castillo 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 3.60
Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 0.00
Banda 1 3 1 1 0 0 14 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Font 2-2, Roe 1-0. HBP_Gaviglio (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ben May.

T_2:36. A_14,071 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US