Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|10
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|b-Alford ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Davis lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Ureña 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|2
|5
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Meadows lf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|García rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.276
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|a-Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Robertson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Toronto
|020
|000
|001_3
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|120
|030
|20x_8
|10
|0
a-struck out for Kiermaier in the 5th. b-grounded out for Hernández in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Tellez (15), García 2 (22), Adames (22), d’Arnaud (13). 3B_Robertson (1). HR_Grichuk (25), off Glasnow; Meadows (28), off Waguespack; García (19), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Grichuk 2 (64), Guerrero Jr. (61), Meadows (78), Robertson 2 (19), García 3 (66), Choi (50), d’Arnaud (59). SF_Choi.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Jansen); Tampa Bay 4 (Wendle, Choi, Robertson, Lowe). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Drury. LIDP_Wendle.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Tellez, Bichette).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waguespack, L, 4-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|72
|4.55
|Font
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.79
|Gaviglio
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|4.57
|Giles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|41
|2.15
|Richards, W, 2-0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|2.33
|Roe, H, 24
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.97
|Castillo
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|3.60
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0.00
|Banda
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Font 2-2, Roe 1-0. HBP_Gaviglio (Robertson).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ben May.
T_2:36. A_14,071 (25,025).
