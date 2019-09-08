Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 2 10 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311 Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .216 b-Alford ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .219 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .276 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .230 Davis lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .164 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .220 Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Ureña 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 8 10 8 2 5 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .227 Pham dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Meadows lf 4 3 2 1 0 0 .288 García rf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .276 Choi 1b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .256 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .264 Kiermaier cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .238 a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249 Robertson 3b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .212

Toronto 020 000 001_3 6 0 Tampa Bay 120 030 20x_8 10 0

a-struck out for Kiermaier in the 5th. b-grounded out for Hernández in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Tellez (15), García 2 (22), Adames (22), d’Arnaud (13). 3B_Robertson (1). HR_Grichuk (25), off Glasnow; Meadows (28), off Waguespack; García (19), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Grichuk 2 (64), Guerrero Jr. (61), Meadows (78), Robertson 2 (19), García 3 (66), Choi (50), d’Arnaud (59). SF_Choi.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Jansen); Tampa Bay 4 (Wendle, Choi, Robertson, Lowe). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Drury. LIDP_Wendle.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Tellez, Bichette).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Waguespack, L, 4-4 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 2 72 4.55 Font 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 5.79 Gaviglio 2 2 2 2 0 2 26 4.57 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 2 1 2 2 2 5 41 2.15 Richards, W, 2-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 29 2.33 Roe, H, 24 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.97 Castillo 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 3.60 Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 0.00 Banda 1 3 1 1 0 0 14 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Font 2-2, Roe 1-0. HBP_Gaviglio (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ben May.

T_2:36. A_14,071 (25,025).

