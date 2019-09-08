Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 32 8 10 8 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0 Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 Pham dh 4 0 1 0 b-Alford ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Meadows lf 4 3 2 1 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 García rf 4 2 3 3 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 1 Choi 1b 2 0 0 1 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 2 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 1 Davis lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 2 1 0 0 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Jansen c 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 Ureña 2b 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 Robertson 3b 3 0 1 2

Toronto 020 000 001 — 3 Tampa Bay 120 030 20x — 8

DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Tellez (15), García 2 (22), Adames (22), d’Arnaud (13). 3B_Robertson (1). HR_Grichuk (25), Meadows (28), García (19). SF_Choi (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Waguespack, L, 4-4 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 2 Font 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Gaviglio 2 2 2 2 0 2 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Glasnow 2 1 2 2 2 5 Richards, W, 2-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Roe, H, 24 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Castillo 2 0 0 0 0 3 Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 0 Banda 1 3 1 1 0 0

HBP_Gaviglio (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ben May.

Advertisement

T_2:36. A_14,071 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.