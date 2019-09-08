Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|b-Alford ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Davis lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ureña 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robertson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Toronto
|020
|000
|001
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|120
|030
|20x
|—
|8
DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Tellez (15), García 2 (22), Adames (22), d’Arnaud (13). 3B_Robertson (1). HR_Grichuk (25), Meadows (28), García (19). SF_Choi (6).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Waguespack, L, 4-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Font
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gaviglio
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Giles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Richards, W, 2-0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Roe, H, 24
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banda
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Gaviglio (Robertson).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ben May.
T_2:36. A_14,071 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.