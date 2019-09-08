Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

September 8, 2019 3:56 pm
 
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 32 8 10 8
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 Pham dh 4 0 1 0
b-Alford ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Meadows lf 4 3 2 1
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 García rf 4 2 3 3
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 1 Choi 1b 2 0 0 1
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 2 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 1
Davis lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 2 1 0 0
Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0
Jansen c 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 1 0 0 0
Ureña 2b 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0
Robertson 3b 3 0 1 2
Toronto 020 000 001 3
Tampa Bay 120 030 20x 8

DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Tellez (15), García 2 (22), Adames (22), d’Arnaud (13). 3B_Robertson (1). HR_Grichuk (25), Meadows (28), García (19). SF_Choi (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Waguespack, L, 4-4 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 2
Font 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Gaviglio 2 2 2 2 0 2
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 2 1 2 2 2 5
Richards, W, 2-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Roe, H, 24 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo 2 0 0 0 0 3
Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 0
Banda 1 3 1 1 0 0

HBP_Gaviglio (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ben May.

T_2:36. A_14,071 (25,025).

