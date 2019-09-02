Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tampa Bay takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Baltimore

September 2, 2019 3:08 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (45-91, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (80-58, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (2-7, 5.12 ERA) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (11-3, 3.36 ERA)

LINE: Rays -303; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Rays are 32-28 against the rest of their division. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, Eric Sogard leads the team with a mark of .303.

The Orioles have gone 20-44 against division opponents. Baltimore is slugging .413 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the team with a slugging percentage of .517.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 24 home runs and is slugging .526. Tommy Pham has 15 hits and is batting .375 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .517. Anthony Santander is 16-for-40 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .278 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 5-5, .276 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

