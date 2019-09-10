Tauchman 30th Yankee on IL; Stanton HRs in simulated game

DETROIT (AP) — Outfielder Mike Tauchman became the New York Yankees’ 30th player on the injured list this year, the most in the major leagues in at least 15 years.

The 28-year-old strained his left calf Sunday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. New York made the roster move retroactive to Monday

Acquired from Colorado on March 23, Tauchman hit .277 with 13 homers in 260 at-bats over 87 games. He is New York’s 15th player currently on the IL.

Major League Baseball said the Yankees’ total on the injured/disabled list is the most since at least 2004, topping the 28 for the Los Angeles Dodgers in both 2016 and 2017. Boston had 27 in 2012.

Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton could be nearing a return. He homered in a simulated game at the Yankees minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, and also worked in left field and ran sprints. The slugger has been limited to nine big league games this year, hitting .290 with one home run and seven RBIs.

He strained his left biceps March 31 in his third game, strained a shoulder and calf during his rehabilitation and did not return until June 18. A week later, he strained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during an awkward headfirst slide into third base.

New York activated right-hander Ben Heller from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday. Heller had Tommy John surgery on April 6 last year and had a 0.66 ERA in 13 2/3 innings over 11 appearances during a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. He struck out 15 and walked four.

Right-hander Adonis Rosa was designated for assignment.

