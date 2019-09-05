Listen Live Sports

Tennessee State QB pleads not guilty to rape charges

September 5, 2019 10:26 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State quarterback Demry Croft has pleaded not guilty to rape charges.

News outlets report Croft entered the plea Wednesday during his arraignment.

Croft was indicted last month on six felony counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery.

The indictment against Croft says he engaged in unlawful sexual conduct and sexual penetration in December without the woman’s consent. The indictment also states that force or coercion was used.

All eight counts involve the same woman.

The university suspended the 22-year-old after the indictment. Croft started Tennessee State’s first four games last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He started the final six games of Minnesota’s 2017 season before transferring to Tennessee State.

