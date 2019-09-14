Listen Live Sports

Tennessee Tech rides big 2nd quarter to win over UVa-Wise

September 14, 2019 11:01 pm
 
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Gist ran for 94 yards and a touchdown and Tennessee Tech outlasted Division II-member Virginia-Wise 31-14 on Saturday night.

The Golden Eagles (2-1) were held out of the end zone except for a 16-minute stretch of the first half in which they scored four touchdowns.

Virginia-Wise’s Darrien Newton scored on a 7-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 1:35 remaining in the first quarter, but TTU’s Metriu Fleming returned the following kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown to tie the score. Gist punched it in from 1-yard in the middle of the second quarter and Tai Carter returned a fumble 12 yards for a touchdown on the Cavaliers’ ensuing possession. A 1-yard run by Bailey Fisher with 35 seconds left in the half capped the outburst for TTU.

Terrence Lambert gained 84 yards rushing for the Cavaliers (1-1).

