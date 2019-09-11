Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Tests show Bills defensive tackle’s wife is cancer-free

September 11, 2019
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The wife of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Peko says tests have revealed she is cancer-free 2½ months after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Peko says his wife Giuliana was crying tears of joy upon informing him of the good news by phone shortly before he was to have dinner with a teammate Tuesday. Peko couldn’t stop smiling while sharing the news in the locker room Wednesday.

Calling it a blessing, he credited her wife for being positive in battling the disease. Peko says, “I’m super happy,” and described the diagnosis as being “a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Peko was not expecting the news because his wife had undergone only four of 12 scheduled chemotherapy treatments. Giuliana is still scheduled to undergo chemotherapy before having follow-up tests next month, Peko said.

Peko considered staying home to be with his wife in July before she urged him to report to training camp. He was cut by the Bills before the start of the season and then signed to the team’s practice squad.

